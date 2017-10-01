Saint Jean Carbon Corporate Update Webinar

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SJL), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce that it will be holding a corporate update webinar on February 3rd 2017 at 5:00pm EST. The webinar will outline the go forward strategies of the Company and update the many projects Saint Jean has under way. As well, we will announce other upcoming webinars slated throughout the year.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: "We look forward to starting up our webinars again. With our technology issues behind us, it has helped us focus Saint Jean on a better webinar presentation solution. Our goal is to have a number of experts in the electric car, energy storage, energy creation and re-creation speak on various topics throughout 2017. We hope this will give valuable information to our shareholders."

If you would like to participate, please email . If you have any questions please note them in your email. At the end of the presentation, the Company will answer as many questions as possible within the time allotted.

The Company is also pleased to announce, that all of the warrants/option that were to expire on December 30th 2016 and January 3rd 2017 have been exercised. The proceeds of $300,000.00 will help the Company continue towards its goals.

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website:

