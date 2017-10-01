MEF Appoints Dan Pitt as Senior Vice President

Joins Leadership Team Focused on Accelerating Transition to Third Network Services Powered by LSO, SDNFV & CE 2.0

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (), the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, announces today that Dan Pitt, former executive director of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and software-defined networking (SDN) visionary, has joined the organization in the capacity of Senior Vice President. Dr. Pitt's mandate is to evangelize the MEF and technical program, harness SDNFV in the LSO (Lifecycle Services Orchestration) framework and open APIs, and expand the MEF community and ecosystem.

"Dan is a pioneer of the software-defined networking industry and has played a pivotal role in the evolution of SDN from concept to adoption," states Nan Chen, President of MEF. "We are honored to welcome Dan to the MEF leadership team as we lead the transformation to agile, assured, and orchestrated network services on a global scale."

"MEF has a critical mass of more than 200 members, including 130+ service providers, and an astonishing track record of spearheading the creation of an $80+ billion market of new services and technologies," comments Dr. Pitt. "Significantly, MEF members' core competency of services, operations, and orchestration makes the organization the ideal vehicle to deliver real-world, global deployment of SDNFV and LSO. I am thrilled to be part of the innovative team MEF continues to build."

"Dan's joining MEF reinforces the strength of MEF's vision and strategy," shares Axel Clauberg, Vice President, Aggregation, Transport, IP, at Deutsche Telekom, who served on the board of ONF during Pitt's tenure there. "Dan has been the voice and the face of SDN since the movement's inception. His decades of comprehensive networking industry experience complement MEF's LSO and Third Network vision with both technical skills and extensive relationships around the world."

"Dan's extensive industry background puts him in an ideal position to help expand awareness of MEF's vision of the Third Network and implement the advances being made in SDN/NFV into LSO's framework and open APIs," says Rohit Mehra, Vice President, Network Infrastructure, IDC. "In addition, Dan's experience with open protocols and projects will also be beneficial as these get inducted into commercial platforms across operator networks in the coming years."

MEF is the driving force enabling Third Network services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world. The Third Network concept combines the agility and ubiquity of the Internet with the assurance and security of CE 2.0 (Carrier Ethernet 2.0). Third Network services provide an on-demand, orchestrated, and assured experience with user-directed control over service capabilities and cloud connectivity. Third Network services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, NFV, and CE 2.0.

MEF leverages its global 210+ network operator and technology vendor community, builds upon the robust $80 billion Carrier Ethernet services and technology market, and provides a practical evolution to the Third Network with LSO, SDN, and NFV implementations that build upon a CE 2.0 foundation. See for more information.





More information:

http://www.MEF.net



PressRelease by

MEF

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 516741

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MEF

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease