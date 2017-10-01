Oversight Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Mike Rivers to Lead Technology Development, Security and IT Operations

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- , a leading operational expense analysis company, has named Mike Rivers as Chief Technology Officer. Rivers brings more than 20 years of software product development, security strategy and operational excellence in financial services technology to this executive leadership position.

"Mike's experience scaling high-growth technology companies will play a vital role in the future of Oversight's SaaS operations," said Patrick Taylor, CEO of Oversights Systems. "As CTO, he will drive the Technology Development, Security and IT Operations groups at Oversight Systems to ensure seamless integration and high performance for our customers."

Rivers' proven success in building technology products at the intersection of SaaS, Security, Analytics and Compliance will help create new opportunities for Oversight's solutions and its customers. "Oversight has been recognized for years for developing best-in-class analytics that automates spending program compliance to identify fraud, non-compliant purchases, and wasteful spending and it's an honor to take this role in the organization," said Rivers. "I'm excited about the opportunity to join this dynamic leadership team, and look forward to working with our customers to provide new and compelling solutions to address the challenges of managing risks in their spending programs."

Prior to joining Oversight, Rivers was the CTO of Paymetric, a leader in secure, integrated payment solutions for enterprise organizations. He has also served as a senior executive at multiple financial and software services companies including Ingenico, TransComm, Thoughtmill and Xpanxion building software solutions for early stage and high-growth organizations. Mike attended the University of Texas with a B.S. Degree in MIS.

Oversight Insights On Demand is a web-based artificial intelligence solution that automates spending program compliance by comprehensively analyzing expense report, purchase card, and accounts payable transactions to identify fraud, non-compliant purchases, and wasteful spending. Through visibility into the interaction between policy and behavior, Oversight offers opportunities for ongoing improvement, and helps organizations transform how they are managing risks in their spending programs.

Oversight makes a difference within the companies it serves, and has the experience to prove it; analyzing over $2 trillion in expenditures annually at Fortune Global 5000 companies and government agencies. Oversight's solution is strengthened by partnerships with Concur, Oracle, SAP, and TSYS. .

