Beta Systems Forges Sales Partnership to Increase Engagement on Japanese Market

(PresseBox) - 01.2017 - In November, Beta Systems Software AG entered into a sales partnership with SoftPlex, Inc. based in Tokyo. The IBM Premier Business Partner, who specializes in the configuration and maintenance of z/OS systems, will now implement IBM-based data center intelligence projects using products from Beta Systems.

SoftPlex, the latest addition to the Beta Systems network of sales partners, helps to set the perfect stage for an increased engagement on the Japanese market. The company, which has grown a loyal customer base in Japan over the years, sells software products and services for the IBM mainframe platform, specializing in RACF/security, output management and workload automation. SoftPlex is already a partner of Beta Systems subsidiary HORIZONT Software, a workload automation and scheduling expert who provides products that facilitate the automation, documentation and analysis of mainframe-based IT processes in the data center.

Yasuhiro Kasai, Representative Director at SoftPlex: ?The solutions from Beta System ideally complement this portfolio, allowing us to offer our z/OS customers a broader range of products. Japan has an evolved mainframe landscape, so there is ample need for output and log management, archiving, job control and other solutions that help companies optimize their data center operations.?

Walter Teichert, Director Partner Development at Beta Systems, adds: ?Japan is a key target market for mainframe products, and system integrator SoftPlex has built a strong network there over the years ? making them the perfect choice to help us grow our local presence over the coming months.? The cooperation with SoftPlex will serve as a gateway for Beta Systems? greatly increased engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.

The following website provides a comprehensive overview of the Beta Systems DCI solution portfolio: http://www.betasystems-dci.com





Beta Systems has been developing high-quality infrastructure software products and solutions for the reliable and efficient processing of large quantities of data for over 30 years, providing our customers with the means to best fulfill all legal and corporate requirements. Our multi-platform software solutions for z/OS, Unix, Linux and Windows environments automate, document and analyze business-critical IT processes in data centers of large corporations, IT service providers, public-sector institutions and mid-sized companies. Beta Systems' data center intelligence portfolio focuses on output management & archiving, log/security information management, workload automation and job management.

Beta Systems Software Aktiengesellschaft (BSS, ISIN DE000A2BPP88) was founded in 1983, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1997 and employs a staff of about 300. Company headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany. The company, together with its 18 self-owned subsidiaries and numerous partners, is active across the globe. More than 1,300 customers all over the world are currently operating over 3,200 installations in more than 30 countries. They employ products and solutions from Beta Systems to optimize their IT landscape and maximize security. The company is a leading mid-sized, independent European software solution provider that generates about half of its turnover abroad.

For more information on the company and its products, visit www.betasystems-dci.com.

