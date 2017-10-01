       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Detour Gold Announces Death of Director

ID: 516752
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces with regret that Mr. Graham Wozniak, an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, passed away on January 8, 2017. Mr. Wozniak was appointed in 2011 and was the Chair of the Company's Technical and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees.

Commenting on Mr. Wozniak's passing, the Company's Chairman, Mr. Michael Kenyon stated, "Graham has been an invaluable member of our board of directors since his appointment and we will be forever grateful for his counsel, contributions and dedication to the Company. He will be greatly missed as he was a good friend and a valued colleague to many of us at Detour Gold. We extend our deepest condolences to Graham's family."

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Contacts:
Paul Martin
President and CEO
(416) 304.0800

Laurie Gaborit
Director Investor Relations
(416) 304.0581



More information:
http://www.detourgold.com



Date: 01/10/2017 - 14:12
Detour Gold Corporation
TORONTO, ONTARIO


