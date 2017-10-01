Philippine Metals Announces Results of AGM

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Philippine Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PHI) ("PMI" or the "Company") herein reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 30, 2016. All of the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated November 28, 2016), including the appointment of Craig Lindsay, Marshall Farris, Blair McIntyre, Raul Ramirez Morton and Shane O'Farrell as Directors of the Company, the continuance of the Company from the Province of Alberta into the Province of British Columbia and the consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on, or up to, a ten (10) old for one new common share basis. No decision has been made by the Board to proceed with a share consolidation at this time, and any decision on this matter will be made by the Board at a future date. Votes representing 1,414,870 shares were cast (25.54% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date).

Following the AGM, the following resolutions were adopted by the Board of Directors:

1. Craig Lindsay was reappointed as Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Farris as President and Nigel Kirkwood as Chief Financial Officer; and

2. The Audit Committee was re-appointed, comprising Craig Lindsay, Blair McIntyre and Raul Ramirez Morton.

About the Company

Through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Coronado S.A. de C.V., the Company is currently focused on the development of its 100% interest, subject to a 3.5% net smelter royalty, in the Cuatro Cienegas Project. The Cuatro Cienegas Project consists of six concessions totaling approximately 3,408 hectares in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has interests in three copper projects located in the Philippines.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Craig Lindsay, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Philippine Metals Inc.

Craig T. Lindsay

CEO

+604.683.2507





Philippine Metals Inc.

Marshall L. Farris

President

+604.637.6373





More information:

http://www.philippinemetals.com



PressRelease by

Philippine Metals Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 516755

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Philippine Metals Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease