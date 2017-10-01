GT Gold Launches Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GTT). Shareholders and investors are invited to view GT Gold's newly launched website at , and to visit the Company's booth (#634) at the forthcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 22-23rd.

GT Gold Corp. is a new company which commenced trading on November 22, 2016, and offers exciting near-term exploration potential. Following several years of diligent work, the Company believes it may have found, on its Tatogga property located in British Columbia's renowned Golden Triangle, an entirely new high grade gold system.

The target area, known as 'Saddle', was first identified with broadly-spaced regional soil geochemical sampling in 2013, and later defined in 2014 and 2016 with more closely-spaced soil and rock geochemical sampling. The Saddle target as presently understood consists of two separate and sub-parallel WNW trending anomalies that cover at least 1.5 kilometres (Saddle South) and 1 kilometre (Saddle North) along trend. As announced in news releases dated November 30 and December 13, 2016, the Saddle South anomaly has delivered outstanding gold-in-soil values which are believed to reflect an in-situ, at-surface bedrock source.

A maiden drill program is anticipated to get underway at Saddle as early as June this year.

Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for GT Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



GT Gold Corp.

Kevin M. Keough

President and Chief Executive Officer

(613) 832-4592



GT Gold Corp.

Charles J. Greig

Vice President, Exploration

(250) 492-2331





