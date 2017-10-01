AVST Addresses Mobility and Engaging Millennials in the Workforce

Selected to Present "Millennials at Work: Creating a Mobile First, Digital Environment" Today at ACUTA

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Today at the , (AVST) has been selected to present "Millennials at Work: Creating a Mobile First, Digital Environment." Recent studies show that millennials (persons born between 1981-2000) make up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce. And, addressing the needs of this growing workforce segment will aid in the success and sustainability of any organization.

Millennials are the first generation of digital natives. They came of age during a period of rapid technology adoption; the first generation to grow up with digital communications in hand. This workforce segment is accustomed to social media, mobile messaging, smartphones and easy collaboration. They have an always-connected mindset and expectations of instant gratification.

"Millennials reject the concept of sitting at a desk working eight hours a day. They believe they can be productive anywhere -- from Starbucks to commuting in their car," said Denny Michael, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, AVST. "The key for successfully integrating this demographic into a growing organization is to empower them with the tools they need to remain mobile and connected."

At ACUTA, AVST has been selected to present, "Millennials at Work: Creating a Mobile First, Digital Environment," on Tuesday, January 10 at 8:00 a.m. AVST will share how organizations can accelerate their use of smartphones, mobile messaging, and apps -- elements of the technology era with which millennials have grown up. Organizations that adopt a digital atmosphere will have a competitive advantage in engaging and retaining millennials. The discussion will focus on:

How to improve group and team dynamics by adopting new Unified Communications (UC) technologies to accommodate the millennial demographic

The most effective ways to promote a digital workforce

How to incorporate virtual personal assistants to engage and empower users

Where to draw the line between personal technology choices and enforcing security/compliance standards

AVST will be at ACUTA in booth #1, located in the Wyndham Grand Orlando at Bonnet Creek, showcasing how its applications can facilitate faculty and staff communication and collaboration, allowing them to work anywhere, improving engagement. With a long-standing history in higher education, AVST's UC solutions have been adopted by many of the largest public and private universities in the United States and Canada.

For more than a decade, AVST has been a strong supporter of The Association for College & University Technology Advancement (ACUTA). The organization is an international nonprofit educational association representing over 1,800 individuals at more than 500 colleges and universities, with members ranging from small schools and community colleges to the 50 largest U.S. institutions. ACUTA's core purpose is to support higher education in achieving optimal use of communications technologies. AVST is a corporate affiliate of ACUTA and has been acknowledged for its support of the organization's regional and national events.

For more information about AVST's products for the higher education marketplace, visit the company's website at .

With more than 30 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST to meet their mission-critical communications requirements, align their business with key trends and, with the world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC solutions, provide a bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada and the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit or you can follow us at , or .

