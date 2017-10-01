Virtual Hold Technology Expands Breadth of Omnichannel Callback through Extended Relationship with Genesys

Integration with Genesys suite of solutions delivers frictionless customer journey

(firmenpresse) - AKRON, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (VHT) has announced the extension of its relationship with Genesys -- a relationship designed to allow Genesys contact center platform customers to more easily leverage VHT omnichannel callback features.

Increasing expectations of a frictionless customer journey have heightened the importance of effectively connecting customers and agents. By integrating VHT Callback with Genesys contact center solutions, the two companies can provide existing and new customers with the leading-edge technology required for making these connections.

A market leader in voice and non-voice channel callback, VHT gives customers a way to request a return call or chat, without leaving their place in the agent queue. This eliminates hold time and supports an improved customer experience. VHT provides advanced, context-rich capabilities that provide agents with relevant customer information before making a return connection, also improving the caller's experience.

"Today, the customer journey often touches multiple interaction channels. We are ensuring that customers can request a callback from anywhere -- whether they are interacting via a phone, app, website or other channels," said Wes Hayden, CEO of Virtual Hold Technology. "With VHT, customers see the same brand experience regardless of interaction channel. Extending our relationship with Genesys is extending these connection possibilities for customers."

Companies deploying the market-leading callback solution also gain the peace of mind from dedicated service and support. VHT and Genesys provide ongoing maintenance and troubleshooting for integrated solutions, ensuring a consistent experience for customers and consumers.

Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) offers a suite of complementary, patented solutions that help organizations enhance the customer journey in order to achieve greater loyalty, efficiency and revenue. Multichannel solutions provide the opportunity to enrich the brand and deepen the customer relationship with every interaction. Deployed seamlessly within any single or multivendor environment, our virtual queuing and customer engagement solutions are designed to empower customers, agents and brands. To learn more about how Virtual Hold Technology can help transform how you serve your customers, visit or email .

VHT and Virtual Hold Technology are trademarks of Virtual Hold Technology.

