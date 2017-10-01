Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro`s fourth quarter results 2016

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2016 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST,

06:00 UK time), on Thursday February 9, 2016. The quarterly report and

presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.



Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its

corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo at 08:30 CET the same day. The

presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO

Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.



To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to

ir(at)hydro.com



Q&A / Conference Call

There will be a Conference Call at 15:00 UK Time (16:00 CET, 10:00 AM EST,) the

same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and

CFO Eivind Kallevik.



The Q&A will be available for two months on www.hydro.com.



Dial-in numbers for the Conference Call:



+47 2350 0296 Norway Toll



+44 (0)330 336 9411 UK Toll



+1 719-325-2202 USA Toll



+46 (0)8 5065 3942 Sweden Toll



Confirmation Code: 2579225













