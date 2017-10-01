Fiasp® (fast-acting insulin aspart) approved in Europe

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 January 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced that

the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Fiasp(®) for the

treatment of diabetes in adults. The authorisation covers all 28 European Union

member states.



Fiasp(®) is the brand name for fast-acting insulin aspart. Fiasp(®) provides

improved mealtime and overall glucose control with a similar safety profile

versus NovoRapid(®).



"Fiasp(®) is a new-generation mealtime insulin; it is an innovative faster

formulation of insulin aspart that more closely mimics the physiological insulin

response around meals. The incremental benefits with Fiasp(®) are comparable to

those observed for the last generation of mealtime insulins when introduced more

than a decade ago", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and

chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.



Fiasp(® )will be available in vial, Penfill(®) and FlexTouch(®) pen.



Novo Nordisk expects to launch Fiasp(®) in the first European countries in the

first half of 2017.







About Fiasp(®)

Fiasp(®) (fast-acting insulin aspart) is an ultra-fast rapid-acting insulin now

approved in Europe that improves control of postprandial glucose (PPG)

excursions and has been developed for the treatment of people with type 1 and

type 2 diabetes, as well as for pump treatment.



Fiasp(®) is insulin aspart (NovoRapid(®)) in a new formulation, in which two new

excipients have been added to ensure earlier, greater and faster absorption,

thereby providing earlier insulin action. The review of Fiasp(®) was based on

the onset programme, a phase 3 clinical programme comprising of four trials

encompassing more than 2,100 people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



Fiasp(®) also received marketing authorisation from Health Canada on 6 January

2017, and has been filed for regulatory review in the US, Switzerland,



Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.





Further information

Media:



Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com



Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau(at)novonordisk.com







Investors:



Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com



Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz(at)novonordisk.com



Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com



Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com



Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com





