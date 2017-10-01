Fiasp® (fast-acting insulin aspart) approved in Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 January 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced that
the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Fiasp(®) for the
treatment of diabetes in adults. The authorisation covers all 28 European Union
member states.
Fiasp(®) is the brand name for fast-acting insulin aspart. Fiasp(®) provides
improved mealtime and overall glucose control with a similar safety profile
versus NovoRapid(®).
"Fiasp(®) is a new-generation mealtime insulin; it is an innovative faster
formulation of insulin aspart that more closely mimics the physiological insulin
response around meals. The incremental benefits with Fiasp(®) are comparable to
those observed for the last generation of mealtime insulins when introduced more
than a decade ago", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and
chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.
Fiasp(® )will be available in vial, Penfill(®) and FlexTouch(®) pen.
Novo Nordisk expects to launch Fiasp(®) in the first European countries in the
first half of 2017.
About Fiasp(®)
Fiasp(®) (fast-acting insulin aspart) is an ultra-fast rapid-acting insulin now
approved in Europe that improves control of postprandial glucose (PPG)
excursions and has been developed for the treatment of people with type 1 and
type 2 diabetes, as well as for pump treatment.
Fiasp(®) is insulin aspart (NovoRapid(®)) in a new formulation, in which two new
excipients have been added to ensure earlier, greater and faster absorption,
thereby providing earlier insulin action. The review of Fiasp(®) was based on
the onset programme, a phase 3 clinical programme comprising of four trials
encompassing more than 2,100 people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Fiasp(®) also received marketing authorisation from Health Canada on 6 January
2017, and has been filed for regulatory review in the US, Switzerland,
Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.
Further information
Media:
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau(at)novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com
Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz(at)novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com
