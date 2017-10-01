Aricent Enables New Development Opportunities for Intelligent Transport Systems with the Latest Release of V2X Connectivity Technology

As part of its showcase line up at CES 2017, Aricent demonstrated the Strata V2X Connectivity Framework that supports more than a dozen road-safety and mobility use cases

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Aricent, a global design and engineering company, unveiled its second-generation V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) solution at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. The announcement aligns Aricent with the automotive industry's push to equip many new cars with V2X technology to dramatically improve vehicle safety and introduce novel mobility services. The Aricent Strata V2X Connectivity Framework enables ITS developers to take advantage of an API engine and infrastructure to design smart mobility applications at the intersection of the Internet of Things (IoT) and V2X.

The Strata V2X Connectivity Framework allows cars to dynamically share relevant information with similarly equipped vehicles and infrastructure in the vicinity over wireless vehicular networks operating on standards-based protocols with Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) frequency bands. The V2X solution is designed to enhance the mobility experience in the areas of driver assistance, fuel and energy management, passenger road safety, and traffic management.

Aricent's Strata V2X Connectivity Framework is available to Tier 1 automotive vendors and network operators. Some of the features include:

European (ETSI C-ITS) and US (WAVE) standards for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications

Flexible deployment of On Board Units (OBU) and Roadside Units (RSU)

Support across major hardware platforms

Multiple OS support including Linux and ThreadX

Unique lightweight IoT gateway for sensor and smart-device connectivity with OBUs, RSUs and other elements in Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)

The use cases supported by the Strata V2X Connectivity Framework include longitudinal collision risk warning, roadworks and road-hazard warning, time-to-green and red-light violation, and other situations that are referenced by ETSI and WAVE standards. Moreover, with IoT integration capabilities, the solution enables a wide range of applications where RSUs and OBUs are part of a system of systems.

Aricent recently participated in the fifth V2X in Livorno, Italy. The company's demonstration included situational awareness and visibility use cases such as sharing safety messages with nearby vehicles and the central traffic system to anticipate conditions posed by hazardous goods movement, icy road conditions, nearby pedestrians and fuel-charging spot availability.

"Vehicle-to-vehicle communication promotes driver safety and opens new applications as part of a broader mobility ecosystem," said Aricent's Chief Technology Officer Walid Negm. "However, developers need tools that make V2X technology much more accessible through standards, security and interoperability assurances. We plan to further empower developers with a roadmap that includes data-centric programming, edge security controls and cellular V2X support," Negm added.

The Strata V2X Connectivity framework is part of Aricent's Connected Vehicle Services suite of technology solutions, a comprehensive offering that has helped some of the world's most admired automotive brands reimagine the mobility experience through design, strategy and engineering services.

