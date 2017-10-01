Media Advisory: Minister Joly Travels to China to Promote Canadian Arts and Culture

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be travelling to the People's Republic of China to promote Canadian Arts and Culture. During her trip, the Minister will be meeting with several Canadian creators working in China, as well as meeting with Chinese officials to discuss Canada-China cultural affairs.

Minister Joly will be in Beijing from January 9 to 12, and in Shanghai from January 12 to 14 with representatives from the National Film Board, Telefilm Canada and the Museum of Science and Technology. She will be meeting with representatives from Minority Media, Cavalia, Archiact China, SideFX Asia Pacific, Sheridan College, TRIOTECH, Cirque Eloize, Disney, Shanghai Vancouver Film School, Cirque de Soleil, Saimen, Canada-China Business Council, ART LABOR Gallery, Plusmos Universe Group and Gold Finance Group.

Please note that the partial itinerary is available below, and is subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

