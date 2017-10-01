Hamad Abdulla Al-Mulla awarded European CEO's Best CEO in Leisure and Hospitality 2016

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- As we begin this new year, European CEO reflects back on the business leaders that have excelled throughout 2016. Identifying individual achievement in competitive industries is no small task for our team of dedicated researchers and journalists that have scoured Europe to unearth the very best that the region has to offer.

That said, finding an outstanding CEO for the leisure and hospitality industry was made all the easier, given the reputation of Hamad Abdulla Al-Mulla and Katara Hospitality. And so, it is with great pleasure that European CEO magazine names him as the Best CEO in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry in our 2016 European CEO Awards.

Since stepping up to the helm of Katara Hospitality in February 2011, Al-Mulla has grown the company to become one of Qatar's foremost hospitality organisations. Katara Hospitality has also made impressive headway in key international markets, and now owns property across Europe, in destinations including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

During his hospitality management studies at the University of Salzburg, Al-Mulla developed an acute understanding of the European market, which has in turn enabled him to spearhead a successful focus on properties for Katara in the continent. Having amassed a remarkable resume of experience over the past 20 years, Al-Mulla has gained an uncanny ability to both lead Katara at a macro-level, while also considering each property in the company's portfolio at a micro-level - a skill that has proven invaluable in Katara's continued success. Under his leadership, Katara Hospitality has carved an envious reputation for outstanding management and wise purchasing, both in Qatar and further afield, making Al-Mulla an easy choice for the 2016 accolade.

To read more about our winners and the reasons behind their acclaim, pick up the latest issue of European CEO, available online, on mobile and in print now.

Comments on this PressRelease