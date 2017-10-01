LogiMAT 2017 - the ultimate intralogistics experience

LogiMAT 2017 in Stuttgart

(PresseBox) - The 15th edition of the LogiMAT trade show once again fills the entire Messe Stuttgart convention center. More than 1,300 international exhibitors from all industries present their latest solutions to address the challenges of digitization and efficiency in intralogistical processes. A high-quality accompanying program with expert forums, a series of live events, and presentations of the latest studies of industry trends underscore LogiMAT?s character as a leading international platform for information and a ?working? trade show for the intralogistics industry.

LogiMAT ? the ?International Trade Show for Distribution, Materials Handling, and Information Flow? ? returns for the 15th year from March 14 to 16, 2017. This year?s event has the theme ?Shaping Change: Digital ? Connected ? Innovative? and is devoted to forward-looking movements such as Industry 4.0 and the internet of things and their inherent themes of digitization and smart process integration. The intralogistics trade show once again fills all eight exhibit halls of the Messe Stuttgart convention center ? 50,000 square meters of net exhibit space. LogiMAT was already fully booked by the autumn of 2016.

This year?s event is expected to draw some 1,300 exhibitors, up about 5 percent over the previous year, with 23.5 percent based outside of Germany ? primarily in China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US. This makes the ?International Trade Show for Distribution, Materials Handling, and Information Flow? secure in its position as what Peter Kazander ? Managing Director of EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH in Munich, which is organizing LogiMAT 2017 ? calls ?the leading international trade show for intralogistics? in 2017. This position is further bolstered by the huge and increasingly international throng of visitor in recent years. In 2016, a total of 43,466 visitors (up 23.8 percent from the previous year) came to LogiMAT in Stuttgart to learn about the latest challenges and trends. Being there live gives LogiMAT visitors the unique opportunity to thoroughly examine and directly compare the various solutions all in one place. More than one-fifth of the industry professionals came from outside of Germany. No other intralogistics trade show anywhere in the world draws a larger audience than LogiMAT.



LogiMAT has successfully established itself as an internationally recognized industry platform, a bellwether for developments in the intralogistics industry, and a ?working? trade show for decision-makers using a model that Kazander calls the ?harmonious combination of an outstanding concept, a perfect site, and ? as our 2017 theme reflects ? connectivity in the form of communication and networking.? LogiMAT is not the kind of event where products are presented with a lot of pomp and show, Kazander adds. Here, industry professionals can instead find a clearly organized presentation of solutions from across the industry representing the state of the art, including innovations never before seen anywhere in the world. LogiMAT also offers an accompanying program to keep visitors abreast of current trends and developments in tomorrow?s technologies. ?In this way, the event helps business leaders make sound decisions for secure long-term investments.? And in fact, some two-thirds of LogiMAT attendees have sole or joint decision-making authority. Many come to Stuttgart with specific investment projects in mind. ?Guest come to LogiMAT from around the world to do business at the premium platform for intralogistics innovations,? Kazander concludes.

In a one-of-a-kind convergence for the industry, LogiMAT 2017 fills eight exhibit halls with a clearly structured overview by segment of solutions for efficient intralogistics processes in the age of digitization. Traditionally, the exhibitor groups most prominently represented are conveyance technology, storage systems, and warehouse and plant equipment. System and plant engineering specialists present their latest developments, products, and innovations for coordinated material flows in Halls 1, 3, and 5. The focus there is on complete systems, warehouse and picking systems with new concepts such as the 3D Matrix solution from SSI Schäfer (Hall 1, Booth 1D21). You?ll also find increasingly integrated systems that manage goods transport within the warehouse autonomously.

In Hall 3 (Booth 3B21), for example, Voestalpine Krems Finaltechnik presents cubiqoÒ, the world?s first patented modular system for wheel and tire storage. The complete turnkey solution with warehouse, lifter, and aisle modules offers customized rack technology and building envelopes for wheel storage with minimal planning and construction costs. Quick MOVE GmbH (Hall 1, Booth 1J80) presents patented new conveyance technology that makes it possible for the first time to design any conveyance route in three-dimensional space without any reliance on other conveyance systems. Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog will be on hand in Hall 1 (Booth 1H51) to present their intelligent, interconnected intralogistics solutions with integrated applications covering the spectrum from goods receipt and warehousing to picking and goods issue. BLUME (Hall 3, Booth 3B77) presents its new BLUsorter linear sorter, which integrates with driverless transport systems (DTS) for lightweight containers and cardboard packages up to 31.5 kg. The integrated concept, with a container transfer and acceptance station for DTS, supports fully automated material flows.

The leading international manufacturers of forklift trucks, DTS, and loading technology will show off their latest developments and innovations in Halls 6, 8, and 9. Toyota Material Handling Deutschland (Booths 6F05 and 6F15), for example, will bring along its new BT Staxio family of powered stacker trucks (reach mast and compact chassis) and present the BT Reflex RRE160 reach truck with new comfort options, completely re-engineered lift controls, and an extended residual load capacity. MK-Lietz (Hall 9, Booth 9D64) presents the Flipper XMove E1, an innovative power transport cart manufactured by Blickle. Two electrically powered track wheels make it possible to rotate from the center of the cart, allowing 360- degree turns. UniCarriers (Hall 9, Booth 9B41) is unveiling the new EPH 125 high-lift pickers for efficient order-picking processes, and Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG (Hall 8, Booth 8B02) presents its new FluX multidirectional counterbalance forklift in lifting capacity classes ranging from 3,000 kg to 4,000 kg. CESAB Germany is teaming up with its partner Albert Wasmer GmbH (Hall 8, Booth 8D03) to present five new R300-series reach trucks with extended residual load capacities, faster lift and lowering speeds, and lift heights up to 13 meters. Lindig Fördertechnik GmbH, the exclusive distributor for Swedish forklift maker MaxTruck AB, will present the multifunctional MaxTruck 2T in Stuttgart. Innovative 360-degree steering and a patented wheel system allow the MaxTruck 2T to move in any direction. The MaxTruck 2T combines a wide array of possible uses: It?s a front-loading, side-loading, multi-directional, and telescopic forklift plus manlift and mobile crane all in one.

Another significant group of exhibitors and innovators that have helped shape LogiMAT since its beginnings in 2003 are developers and providers of logistics software. They will be on hand in Hall 5 and in all of Hall 7 to present systems, modules, and functional innovations for efficient process control, data integration, and data processing. The focus this year is on software that supports increased digitization and mobility. Nufatron AG of Switzerland (Hall 7, Booth 7C44), for example, is introducing its new TRANSPO-Drive® 2015 entry-level modular telematics solution, which allows small and medium-sized businesses to combine standard apps for to create solutions tailored to their own day-to-day transport logistics needs. CINRAM GmbH (Hall 7, Booth 7F18) presents innovations in order processing using Google Glass. Position detection makes it possible to add urgent orders to the picking process on demand. sysmat GmbH (Hall 7, Booth 7B23) presents its modular ?matWMS? warehouse management system (WMS) developed for automated warehouses and ?matCONTROL graphics? graphical material flow computer ? innovations that help with process control, modernization, and SAP integration in autonomous facilities. Also in Hall 7 (Booth 7D76), visitors can be the first to explore the new release 4.0 of the celebrated PSIwms warehouse management system from PSI Logistics GmbH. New features such as an adaptive order start and apps and cloud services for the WMS are designed to tap into the potential for optimizing process control, enhancing efficiency, and unleashing flexibility in the warehouse and make the WMS ready for ?internet of things? apps.

Halls 4 and 6 are typically set aside for providers of labeling and identification technologies and packaging and handling systems. Here, too, the focus is on data processing and enhanced efficiency. Sato (Hall 6, Booth 6C12) joins its partners ID.SYS, Casio, and Eikona to present the very latest logistics solutions for tracking and tracing. Highlights include the NX-series industrial printer, the WS408 desktop printer, and the PW208, the fastest mobile label printer on the market. Easypack (Hall 4, Booth 4B41) will showcase PackstationTM, a compact workstation system with a wide array of uses that offers numerous features and customization options. BVS Verpackungs-Systeme GmbH (Hall 4, Booths 4A10 and 4A20) presents its new Airmove 2 air pillow packaging system that uses a 230 V power outlet instead of pressurized air to inflate the pillows. The system uses recyclable film and is suitable for filling, fixing, and cushioning pre-packaged products. Mosca GmbH (Hall 4, Booth 4F61) will unveil its SoniXs MS-6, the first side seal machine in the world to feature SoniXs technology. The fully automated strapping machine, for heavy products or items transported close to the ground, can be easily integrated into existing lines. smart-TEC (Hall 4, Booth 4F02) offers smart-PLATE, an electronic metal identification plate with integrated RFID/NFC technology for inventory, service, maintenance, and facility management applications. smart-TEC?s portfolio also includes self-adhesive, printed RFID and NFC labels with a wide range of security features and robust, durable weather- and temperature-resistant RFID transponders for the industrial sector.

The SCS Supply Chain Solutions Group in Hall 6 (Booth 6G18) breaks new ground for LogiMAT: For the first time, a specialized logistics personnel provider will present a portfolio of services for addressing the growing need for qualified specialists and managers in the logistics industry. The solutions go far beyond the referral of temporary contractors to meet seasonal spikes: They actually promise a return on investment within 12 months.

?Lightning-fast and highly dynamic: That?s how most people would describe the current developments in the digitization of production and trade processes,? says Dr. Petra Seebauer, Managing Director of EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH in charge of TradeWorld. ?Companies interested in engaging in e-commerce or who are already successfully using digital distribution channels must be extremely flexible, and for this they need the right solutions and services.? That?s why exhibitors present e-commerce and omnichannel solutions at TradeWorld, which for the fourth time is integrated as a strategic component of LogiMAT. More and more LogiMAT exhibitors, alongside the traditional focus on intralogistics, are presenting products and systems designed to ensure smooth trade processes. TradeWorld ? especially the exhibition areas surrounding the TradeWorld expert forum with its central location in Hall 6 ? features innovative e-commerce concepts for designing, managing, and integrating digitization in the areas of procurement, online shops and marketing, payment, software, intralogistics, shipping, fulfillment, returns, and after-sales.

Another noteworthy addition to LogiMAT 2017: The shared booth for intralogistics start-ups in Hall 6, Booth 6C61. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi) is sponsoring the participation of young, innovative companies at this leading international trade show. Ten start-ups will showcase their offerings at the shared booth at LogiMAT 2017.

LogiMAT also offers its proven accompanying program, with a focus on current trends and real-world solutions. A total of 34 information events ? including 31 expert forums featuring more than 100 speakers in Halls 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 9 as well as a series of three live events ? provide a conference-level wealth of information. Completing the picture is the presentation of numerous studies on industry trends, including the review of WMS trends conducted by IWL AG (Hall 3, Booth 3C01).

The examples above illustrate that in its 15th edition, LogiMAT continues to offer industry professionals a rich presentation of innovations. ?The largest annual intralogistics marketplace of international importance with a compact yet comprehensive overview of the market, an excellent concept with a unique accompanying program at an ideal location, and direct contact to strategists and top executives and actors from purchasing, production, IT, warehousing, and shipping? ? that?s how event director Peter Kazander sums it up. ?That?s at least five good reasons that make a visit to LogiMAT a veritable must-do for anyone in the logistics industry. There?s no better way if you want to learn about the defining trends, challenges, and solutions for efficient intralogistics and choose the right investments.?

Exhibitor testimonials about LogiMAT

?LogiMAT has quickly established itself as Europe?s premier trade show for the intralogistics industry ? and a must-attend annual event for us. Despite its scale, LogiMAT has still kept its unique character. Perfect for the industry. Perfect for us.?

Horst Reichert, Managing Director, S&P Computersysteme GmbH

?LogiMAT offers an outstanding opportunity for us to present our own services and learn about new products and innovations from others in the industry.?

Ralph Ehmann, Founder & CEO, IWL AG

?No other trade show brings together such a high concentration of providers from across the logistics industry than LogiMAT in Stuttgart.?

Urs Grütter, CEO, Stöcklin Logistik AG

?In the 15 years since it began, LogiMAT has developed into a leading international logistics trade show. For the Auto-ID industry, which sees itself as an enabler for the optimization of logistics and production processes, it has become a home ? especially for the many small and medium-sized businesses in our industry.?

Peter Altes, Managing Director, AIM-D e. V.

?LogiMAT has been an ongoing success story for 15 years now.?

About LogiMAT

The next LogiMAT will take place at Messe Stuttgart, directly adjacent to the airport, March 14?16, 2017. LogiMAT 2016 drew 1,280 international exhibitors from 32 countries, who filled eight halls presenting the latest solutions and product developments for smart, sustainable intralogistics. The trade show attracted 43,466 industry professionals from 60 countries in 2016. It offers a complete overview of the market and is now regarded as the largest annual event of its type in the world. TradeWorld ? a special strategic component of LogiMAT with its own program of expert forums ? features exhibitors showcasing e-commerce and omnichannel solutions for businesses in the manufacturing, commercial, and service sectors. Visitors to the exhibit halls at LogiMAT can also find a different program of presentations each day on a wide range of topics.

Prof. Michael ten Hompel, Managing Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics

?From the very beginning, LogiMAT had a serious professional character for me: short and intense, a platform for useful new business contacts and interesting projects ? not a place where you just put in an appearance.?

Peter Bimmermann, Business Development Manager, Vanderlande Industries GmbH

?LogiMAT is no longer just for customers in the German-speaking countries and Central Europe. Now it?s a gateway to customers around the world. Every year, we come home with new, high-quality leads.?

Christian Beer, Owner and Managing Director, Servus Intralogistics

?LogiMAT has established itself as the most important trade show in the intralogistics industry, in my view. What makes LogiMAT so interesting is its mixture of regional roots and international orientation.?

Mathias Thomas, DR. THOMAS + PARTNER GmbH & Co. KG

?Since it began in 2003, LogiMAT has developed from its origins as a regional event for conveyance technology, material flow technology, and intralogistics to become Europe?s leading trade show for the intralogistics industry ? or, to put it another way, technical logistics.?

Prof. Karl-Heinz Wehking, Director of the Institute for Conveyance Technology and Logistics (IFT), University of Stuttgart

?As long as LogiMAT has been around, it has been the ideal platform for us to nurture our relationships with existing customers and discover many new customers and potential customers. There is a reason why we were one of the first exhibitors on board!?

Philipp Hahn-Woernle, CEO, viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

