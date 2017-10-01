What's new for the 2017 tax-filing season

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- This tax-filing season, many important changes and improvements were made to services, benefits, and credits for Canadians. Here's what you need to know:

New and improved benefits and credits

New services

Enhanced services

Other changes

Stay connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter - .

- Follow the CRA on .

- Subscribe to a CRA .

- Add our to your feed reader.

- Watch our tax-related videos on .

Contacts:

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-941-6269





More information:

http://www.cra.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Revenue Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 16:11

Language: English

News-ID 516790

Character count: 10063

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Revenue Agency

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease