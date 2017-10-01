Global Healing Elects Noted Healthcare Expert as Board Chair

(firmenpresse) - BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Global Healing announced this week the election of Jim MacPherson as Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2017.

MacPherson, a well-established strategic leader in the healthcare industry, is currently President and CEO of the healthcare consulting firm MacPherson Strategies. He also brings to Global Healing more than 25 years' experience as CEO of America's Blood Centers (ABC), having led the North American network of blood centers that provides more than half of the U.S. and one-quarter of Canada's voluntarily donated blood supply. Prior to that, he worked as Assistant Director of Blood Services for the American Red Cross. MacPherson became a Global Healing volunteer in 2011 and joined the Global Healing Board of Directors in 2012.

"I am honored to guide an organization as effective as Global Healing in helping under-resourced countries learn and sustain the latest techniques in patient care," MacPherson said. He succeeds Amy Cook, who served as Board Chair for two years.

"We are thrilled to have Jim lead Global Healing, as he offers extensive experience from both the clinical and business sides of healthcare," said Cook. "Together, Jim MacPherson and John Donnelly, our organization's president, bring an established track record of helping to save the lives of millions. As a result, Global Healing is in an even stronger position to improve patient care for children and mothers in need."

is a Berkeley-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to building a world where all children and mothers with life-threatening conditions are cared for by local, skilled healthcare professionals. Global Healing trains physicians, nurses, and medical laboratory professionals in lower income countries to implement current best practices for improved patient care. Global Healing currently has active in Haiti, Honduras, the Republic of Georgia, and Vietnam. More information can be found at .

