CSE: 2017-0107 - Suspension - Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ISP)
ID: 516799
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Intelligent Content will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.
Date: Effective immediately, January 10, 2017
Symbol: ISP
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
