xMatters Integrates with Atlassian JIRA Service Desk to Offer Out-of-the-Box Incident Tracking and Communication

xMatters' integration with Atlassian JIRA Service Desk empowers IT teams to connect with key support escalations

(firmenpresse) - SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- xMatters (), the intelligent communications platform that connects insights from any system to the people who matter, today announced its integration with JIRA Service Desk from Atlassian (), the team collaboration software company. This integration automates communications between IT and customer support teams with the correct on-call resources to resolve issues rapidly.

xMatters' award-winning platform accelerates business processes through intelligent communication and smart automation. JIRA Service Desk helps IT and customer support teams respond to incidents and support requests to provide better support experiences. The xMatters-JIRA Service Desk integration delivers capabilities that eliminate the need for manual and time-wasting tasks for IT and customer support teams in resolving customer issues. This includes rapid, automated communication with the correct on-call resources, such as initiating a conference bridge with relevant, targeted team members or automatically assigning the relevant JIRA Service Desk ticket to the responding user.

"The xMatters integration with Atlassian allows IT teams to quickly identify and notify the correct on-call resources to resolve an issue -- on any device and at any time," said Abbas Haider Ali, CTO of xMatters. "We're empowering teams to be proactive rather than reactive, and resolve issues as soon as they arise. As an added bonus, we automatically log all activities and responses for each issue and record them to the JIRA Service Desk ticket."

"With JIRA Service Desk, our goal has always been to empower the team to provide the best support possible," said Sid Suri, Head of IT market strategy at Atlassian. "With this xMatters integration, JIRA Service Desk's customer-friendly portal, flexible workflows, and collaborative capabilities have been further enhanced with intelligent alerting and automation. It's a truly frictionless approach to delivering support."

xMatters is now available in the Atlassian Marketplace. For more information, please visit:

xMatters is an intelligent communications platform that connects insights from any system to the people who matter in order to accelerate essential business processes. The platform automates, operationalizes and contextualizes communications within key DevOps processes, fundamentally altering the way business units work together. xMatters also supports enterprises with major incident and change management, alerting the right people on the right channels to time-sensitive events and problems, like network outages, supply-chain disruptions, natural disasters, and medical emergencies. Founded in 2000 and named the No. 1 Best Mid-Sized Workplace in Technology, xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., with global offices. For more information, please visit.

