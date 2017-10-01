Free Webinar -- Managing Contracts in a World of Uncertainty

(firmenpresse) - CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS enterprise for Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM), including cloud-based strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions, will present a on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

, CEO, IACCM and , VP Product Marketing, Determine, Inc. will discuss how best-in-class companies use contract management to prepare for the increased volatility of an ever-changing global business environment.

Changes impacting contract management and improving collaboration

Addressing what organizations have done to pave the path for change

The role technology plays in managing uncertainty

for the webinar: Getting Global in Your View of Contracts, is still available.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: .

