Government & Administration


Pork research cluster gets $1.8M in new investment

ID: 516802
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.8 million to the pork research cluster to continue responding to consumer concerns around the humane treatment of animals, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced today.

This additional sum brings the total Government of Canada investment to $14.8 million and will help to expand on research work already underway as part of the five-year (2013-18) research cluster. New research will address the issue of sow housing and improved living conditions for both sows and piglets.

Quotes

"Our Government is pleased to support the pork sector with this investment. This investment in research in animal health and welfare helps respond to the interests of consumers and will help put more money in the pockets of our producers."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Enhancing the competitiveness and the sustainability of the Canadian pork industry is Swine Innovation Porc's primary goal and focus. In addition to responding to concerns about animal welfare, the Swine Cluster 2 research program also addresses animal health and reducing feed costs. This additional investment in research will further the outcomes of this program and ensure that emerging issues facing the pork sector will continue to be addressed. "

- Stewart Cressman, Chair, Swine Innovation Porc

Quick Facts

(Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

(Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Contacts:
Guy Gallant
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay


613-773-1059

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972

Abida Ouyed
Assistant Manager
Swine Innovation Porc
418-650-4318



More information:
http://www.agr.ca



Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 17:04
Language: English
News-ID 516802
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


