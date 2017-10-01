The Glimpse Group Acquires the Assets of Kreatar

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse"), a holding company for a diversified portfolio of Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") start-ups, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Kreatar, a developer of an AR presentation design platform that transforms how users create and engage with presentations, and formed Kreatar, LLC.

Led by its founder, Liron Lerman, Kreatar is developing a design platform that will allow users to create a "slide-based" presentation that can project its content in AR space, enabling 360 degrees of exploration and interaction in which AR objects can be dragged onto the slide, customized, shared and collaborated by several users in real-time and from different geographic locations.

"The Glimpse Group's management team has been instrumental in augmenting my technological development capabilities with funding, experienced mentorship, product development feedback, business model recommendations, IP protection assistance and industry introductions" said Mr. Lerman. "I have also benefited from collaborating with the other VR/AR Glimpse entrepreneurs I am surrounded by, all of which have greatly improved my company's chances of success."

"Kreatar represents yet another example of our ability to identify, acquire and foster emerging businesses that are bringing to market highly functional, cutting-edge, VR/AR solutions with many practical applications," said Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer Lyron Bentovim.

The Glimpse Group is a company designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR and AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies the many challenges faced by entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing investors with an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR space. The Glimpse Group funds, cultivates, and manages business operations while providing a strong network of professional relationships. Being a part of the Glimpse Group allows entrepreneurs to maximize their time and resources in pursuit of their mission-critical endeavors. For more information on The Glimpse Group, visit .

Maydan Rothblum



CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group

(917) 292-2685

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 17:11

Language: English

News-ID 516803

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease