Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Details of Annual Redemption

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (TSX: ERM) ("Eclipse") reports that each shareholder who submitted Class A Shares for redemption on December 29, 2016 will receive 83.3% of their total shares submitted for redemption in cash. The redemption payment will be made on January 16, 2017. Shares submitted but not redeemed (due to the proration) were returned to client accounts.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation ("MCAP") originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $60 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

Contacts:
Brompton's investor relations line:
416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001)



More information:
http://www.bromptongroup.com/



Date: 01/10/2017 - 17:50
