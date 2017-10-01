SLI Global and Bulletproof Solutions Merge Service Divisions

(firmenpresse) - FREDERICTON, NB -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- SLI Global Solutions LLC and Bulletproof Solutions Inc. are pleased to announce that as of January 1, 2017, SLI Global's Quality Assurance (QA) and Testing, Systems Modernization and Governance, Risk and Compliance divisions were amalgamated with existing Bulletproof Solutions service divisions under the Bulletproof banner.

Bulletproof currently has a strong portfolio in outsourcing and managed services, Information Technology (IT) professional services and learning services. SLI adds strong practices in QA and testing, project management and governance, risk and compliance to the catalog. In addition, SLI will add services to the company's offerings that improve the quality of client software systems, manage risk and get products to market quicker, reducing the overall cost of project implementation.

Bulletproof Founder and CEO Steven Burns said, "We're excited about the opportunity to welcome the SLI team members under our banner, and we look forward to building on our mutual success to transform into a bigger and better Bulletproof.

"The timing couldn't be better," he said. "Enhancing and growing the Bulletproof brand is our primary objective. We've launched a new website along with new marketing material and strategies that will support a unified brand. This alignment will really position us for accelerated growth both in our region and worldwide. We have made New Brunswick our global Bulletproof headquarters, and we are proud of our Atlantic Canadian roots."

After the merger, Bulletproof will grow to 120 employees with offices in both Canada and the United States.

As part of the process, Bulletproof's senior management team, led by Burns and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Shaw, will be joined by SLI's Vice President of QA and Professional Services Gregory Doucette who will be responsible for the SLI divisions transferred in.

Doucette said, "Our vision of a full-service professional services firm providing industry-leading solutions while leveraging industry experts has built over a five-year period and is now ready to launch under its new brand -- Bulletproof. We will build upon its reputation of delivering high-quality lottery and gaming solutions by enhancing its delivery model with the addition of high-value managed services."

To learn more about Bulletproof Solutions and the company's current product offerings, please visit .

Bulletproof Solutions Inc. was founded in 2000 and began operations in 2001 as a security consulting firm. The company quickly diversified into offering a wider menu of IT services with a focus on managed services. Bulletproof's competitive advantage is its agility and responsiveness to its clients and their proven track record to deliver projects and services on time and on budget. The company's executives are approachable, accountable and committed to their clients' success.

Bulletproof employs some of Atlantic Canada's most accredited and experienced IT professionals. The consistent growth Bulletproof has experienced since its inception in 2000 is a testimony to excellence, competency, dedication and talent. Clients trust Bulletproof and its employees because they are backed by some of the biggest IT solutions companies in the world. Bulletproof's partners ensure their employees receive the best support and training, enabling them to deliver world-class solutions to businesses. By leveraging the Bulletproof team of IT experts, the company's clients can meet any technical challenge they face while they maintain focus on growing their businesses. For more information, visit .

SLI Global Solutions LLC is a nationally recognized partner with state and local government agencies, providing Project Management Oversight, IV&V and Assessment Services, QA Management (QM), and software testing services. SLI's Government Solutions focuses on improving the quality of state and local IT systems through the application of field-tested methodologies delivered by highly qualified experts in the disciplines of IV&V and QA assessments and risk management. SLI's proprietary QM methodology and framework, SQM3, has earned an ISO 9001:2008 certification and is derived from industry standards articulated by IEEE, PMBOK, ISO, SWEBOK, and COBIT. SQM3 ensures that findings and recommendations are fact-based and aligned with appropriate standards.

