California Pacific Homes Silverleaf Residences 1 and 2 Offer Attractive Courtyard Designs With Open Living Areas and Premier Amenities

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Silverleaf in Irvine's Portola Springs® Village presents an array of detached courtyard home designs that include the popular Residences One and Two. The creatively designed offers open-concept living spaces; a gourmet kitchen with island; large secondary bedrooms; a spacious master suite with walk-in and dual closets; and a private courtyard for outdoor entertaining. showcases light-filled interiors with open dining and living areas; a modern kitchen with walk-in pantry and center island; two secondary bedrooms; a master suite with two walk-in closets; and a fenced yard. Both two-story floorplans include a Bertazonni range, a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and microwave hood, and Pental Quartz countertops, plus bonus rooms for study or play areas. Prices start from the mid $600,000s. For more information on all of Silverleaf's home designs, visit the professionally decorated models or go to .

"Silverleaf's courtyard home designs are ideal for family living and Residences 1 and 2 are great examples of the innovation and craftsmanship we've put into this collection," said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, and Design Center for California Pacific Homes.

Three courtyard home designs are currently selling at , offering three bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths and two-car attached garages with approximately 1,636 to 1,839 square feet of living space.

With a desirable location in the newest enclave of ® Village, Silverleaf homeowners can easily walk to the state-of-the-art Portola Springs Elementary School, and within the community, two new parks equipped with pools, spas, shade structures, barbecues, tot lot/play areas, a community building and a community room. The convenient Irvine address is also near transportation corridors and , restaurants and entertainment at Woodbury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum Center®. Children are included in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

Residents at the Village of Portola Springs® experience a welcoming environment that was masterfully planned to inspire a sense of community and a social connection to friends and neighbors. The comfort of home is enhanced by a naturally serene location that balances tranquility with convenient proximity to popular shopping centers, an abundance of and recreational amenities. Students have the opportunity to attend award-winning , including the new Portola Springs Elementary, which is located within the village.

Created by , the Villages of Irvine® was recently honored as the "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the West" for the fourth straight year, and was the only Southern California new home community to rank in the top 10 of the top-selling list. The Villages of Irvine are located in the City of Irvine, ranked by Money Magazine as California's No. 1 city in its 2014 "Best Places to Live" list. ParkScore's honored the master-planned community in 2016 as having the best park system in Southern California -- and eighth best nationwide. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for 11 straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment.

For more information, please visit

To learn more about Silverleaf, join the Interest List at .

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit

To visit Silverleaf, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, right on Stillnight, left on Northern Point and follow the signs. The sales office and model homes are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Silverleaf, please call 949.398.8714.

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

