Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2016

Zug, January 10, 2017
The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity
Holding AG stood at EUR 79.67 (CHF 85.44) as of December 31, 2016. This
represents a decrease of 0.6% (in EUR) since November 30, 2016.
The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the
share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to
invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch
Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per
share amounted to 2,715,058 as of December 31, 2016 (November
30, 2016: 2,715,108). The calculations are prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the
guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital
Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most
recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair
value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the
most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct
investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is
calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually
published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different
reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which
participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause
discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private
Equity Holding AG's net assets.
NAV December 2016:
http://hugin.info/130308/R/2070313/777846.pdf
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire
