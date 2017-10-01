(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Tecan appoints Klaus Lun Head of the Life Sciences Business division
Männedorf, Switzerland, January 10, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:
TECN) announced today that Dr. Klaus Lun, Head of Corporate Development and a
member of the Management Board of the Tecan Group since June 2013, has been
appointed Head of the Life Sciences Business division. On December 14, 2016,
Tecan announced that Dr. Stefan Traeger, Head of the Life Sciences Business
division and member of the Management Board since July 2013, will be leaving
Tecan to become Chief Executive Officer of another publicly listed company.
Klaus Lun will take over his new role from Stefan Traeger effective February
1, 2017. He will continue in his role as Head of Corporate Development in
addition to the new position until a successor for this role has been found. The
search for a successor has been initiated.
Tecan CEO Dr. David Martyr commented: "I am very pleased that Klaus Lun will
take over the role as Head of the Life Sciences Business division. With his
extensive experience in a variety of management positions in the life science
industry, his domain knowledge and his detailed understanding of Tecan's
business and strategy, he is the ideal candidate for this position. I am also
pleased that Klaus will continue ad interim as Head of Corporate Development
during the recruitment of a successor as acquisitions remain an important
contributor to our overall growth and a key element of our corporate strategy."
Before joining Tecan, Klaus Lun was Vice President Global Product Marketing at
Molecular Devices Inc., a company belonging to the Danaher Group, with
responsibility for strategy development, positioning and marketing for the
entire product portfolio. Prior to this, he was responsible for running the Drug
Discovery and Bioresearch business as Vice President Drug Discovery and
Bioresearch.
Klaus Lun was Director Business Development from 2007 to 2011 at Leica
Microsystems, also part of the Danaher Group, where he was responsible for
corporate mergers, takeovers and licensing. He was also closely involved in a
number of transactions entered into by the parent company Danaher.
Klaus Lun studied biology at the University of Tübingen and gained his doctorate
in neurobiology at the University of Heidelberg. He also has an MBA from the
University of Mannheim. Klaus Lun is 44 years old and an Italian citizen.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and
solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company
specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated
workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients
include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research
departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment
manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM
instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.
Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and
development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and
service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of
CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
