Tecan appoints Klaus Lun Head of the Life Sciences Business division

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 10, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:

TECN) announced today that Dr. Klaus Lun, Head of Corporate Development and a

member of the Management Board of the Tecan Group since June 2013, has been

appointed Head of the Life Sciences Business division. On December 14, 2016,

Tecan announced that Dr. Stefan Traeger, Head of the Life Sciences Business

division and member of the Management Board since July 2013, will be leaving

Tecan to become Chief Executive Officer of another publicly listed company.

Klaus Lun will take over his new role from Stefan Traeger effective February

1, 2017. He will continue in his role as Head of Corporate Development in

addition to the new position until a successor for this role has been found. The

search for a successor has been initiated.



Tecan CEO Dr. David Martyr commented: "I am very pleased that Klaus Lun will

take over the role as Head of the Life Sciences Business division. With his

extensive experience in a variety of management positions in the life science

industry, his domain knowledge and his detailed understanding of Tecan's

business and strategy, he is the ideal candidate for this position. I am also

pleased that Klaus will continue ad interim as Head of Corporate Development

during the recruitment of a successor as acquisitions remain an important

contributor to our overall growth and a key element of our corporate strategy."



Before joining Tecan, Klaus Lun was Vice President Global Product Marketing at

Molecular Devices Inc., a company belonging to the Danaher Group, with

responsibility for strategy development, positioning and marketing for the



entire product portfolio. Prior to this, he was responsible for running the Drug

Discovery and Bioresearch business as Vice President Drug Discovery and

Bioresearch.

Klaus Lun was Director Business Development from 2007 to 2011 at Leica

Microsystems, also part of the Danaher Group, where he was responsible for

corporate mergers, takeovers and licensing. He was also closely involved in a

number of transactions entered into by the parent company Danaher.



Klaus Lun studied biology at the University of Tübingen and gained his doctorate

in neurobiology at the University of Heidelberg. He also has an MBA from the

University of Mannheim. Klaus Lun is 44 years old and an Italian citizen.





About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and

solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company

specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated

workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients

include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research

departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment

manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM

instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and

development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and

service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of

CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan

Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





