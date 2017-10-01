Lubrizol Announces TPU DesignFEST

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CLEVELAND, January 10, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers
business announces its premiere TPU DesignFEST challenge, held in collaboration
with the newly chartered Outdoor Product Design & Development (OPDD) Department
at Utah State University.
TPU DesignFEST was created by Lubrizol to help students gain real-world design
experience, working in teams to apply creativity and practical research to the
design of performance-oriented sports and outdoor recreational applications that
incorporate Lubrizol's innovative TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material
solutions. Student teams will compete for cash prizes and publicity intended to
assist with education and future career development.
Beginning this month, Lubrizol will partner with the OPDD Department at Utah
State to introduce students to TPU, a highly versatile elastomer with unique
properties ideal for a wide variety of outdoor applications. Using TPU as the
primary material, student teams will propose new designs for demanding, high
performance applications like footwear, apparel, sporting goods/equipment/gears
and accessory components.
TPU DesignFEST entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts who will
assess each design on the basis of performance, practicality, aesthetics and
sustainability. The top three designs will be awarded first, second and third
place prizes.
"We are excited to announce this collaborative competition with the students at
Utah State to continue exploring the boundless opportunity of Lubrizol's
innovative TPU technologies such as BounCell-X(TM) TPU high performance foams
and Estane(®) TPU TRX high traction, high abrasion resistance resins," says
Kenneth Kim, global sports and recreation market development manager, Lubrizol
Engineered Polymers.
Utah State University's Outdoor Product Design and Development program is the
first such four-year bachelors degree of its kind, having been guided by input
from industry leaders such as Black Diamond(®), Cabelas(®), Patagonia(®) and
Northwest River Supplies(®). Launched in 2016, the program trains tomorrow's
leaders in soft and hard goods, with an emphasis on hands-on learning,
internships, and a mix of design, materials and business training. OPDD is proud
to partner with Lubrizol in hosting TPU DesignFEST and challenging students to
envision and explore the exciting possibilities for TPU in the next generation
of outdoor products.
Finally, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers announces the attendance of its Sports and
Recreation team (fibers, footwear, adhesives and apparel) at the 2017 Outdoor
Retailer Winter Market Tradeshow in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 10-12. For
appointments, please contact team members at engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.
About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers
Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered
polymers available today including resins that are bio-based(*), recyclable(**),
light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear
and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications,
including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation,
wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit
www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.
About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven
global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the
quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their
environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the
global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies
include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-
related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and
diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care
and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and
coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device
solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for
exploration, production and transportation.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing
facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the
world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees
worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit
Lubrizol.com.
* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.
** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling
program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all
areas.
