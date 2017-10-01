NN Group prices debt offering of EUR 850 million of subordinated notes and EUR 500 million of senior notes

NN Group today announces that it is has priced EUR 850 million of subordinated

notes and EUR 500 million of senior unsecured notes.



The EUR 850 million subordinated notes have a maturity of 31 years and are first

callable after 11 years and every quarter thereafter, subject to conditions to

redemption. The coupon is fixed at 4.625% per annum until the first call date

and will be floating thereafter. These notes are expected to qualify as Tier 2

regulatory capital. The subordinated notes are expected to be rated by Standard

& Poor's (BBB) and Fitch (BBB) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN:

XS1550988643).



The EUR 500 million senior notes have a fixed coupon at 0.875% per annum and a

maturity of 6 years. The senior notes are expected to be rated by Standard &

Poor's (A-) and Fitch (A-) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN:

XS1550988569).



The net proceeds of the subordinated and senior notes will be applied by NN

Group for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.



The subordinated and the senior notes are issued under the Debt Issuance

Programme of NN Group N.V., for which the Base Prospectus dated 24 March 2016

and Supplements to it, dated 22 June 2016, 7 October 2016 and 5 January 2017 are

available on www.nn-group.com. The Base Prospectus and the Supplements thereto

have been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).





Press enquiries NN Group Investor enquiries NN Group

Leon Willems Investor Relations

+31 (0) 6 27 329 839 +31 (0)20 541 5464

Leon.Willems(at)nn-group.com investor.relations(at)nn-group.com









NN Group profile

NN Group is an international insurance and asset management company, active in

more than 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries

and Japan. With around 11,500 employees the group offers retirement services,

insurance, investments and banking to more than 15 million customers. NN Group

includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN and NN Investment Partners. NN Group is

listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).





Important legal information



All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in

the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not

historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of

future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on

management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to

differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual

results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such

statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic

conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's core markets, (2)

changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3)

consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro, (4) changes in the

availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as

conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the frequency and severity of

insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality and morbidity levels and

trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8) changes affecting interest

rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (10) changes in

investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11) changes in general

competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations, (13) changes in the

policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14) conclusions with

regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15) changes in ownership

that could affect the future availability to us of net operating loss, net

capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in credit and financial

strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve projected operational

synergies and (18) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Risk

Factors section contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Group.



Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group speak only as of

the date they are made, and, NN Group assumes no obligation to publicly update

or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information

or for any other reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to buy, any securities.











