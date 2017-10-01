(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA,
JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH
JURISDICTION
NN Group today announces that it is has priced EUR 850 million of subordinated
notes and EUR 500 million of senior unsecured notes.
The EUR 850 million subordinated notes have a maturity of 31 years and are first
callable after 11 years and every quarter thereafter, subject to conditions to
redemption. The coupon is fixed at 4.625% per annum until the first call date
and will be floating thereafter. These notes are expected to qualify as Tier 2
regulatory capital. The subordinated notes are expected to be rated by Standard
& Poor's (BBB) and Fitch (BBB) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN:
XS1550988643).
The EUR 500 million senior notes have a fixed coupon at 0.875% per annum and a
maturity of 6 years. The senior notes are expected to be rated by Standard &
Poor's (A-) and Fitch (A-) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN:
XS1550988569).
The net proceeds of the subordinated and senior notes will be applied by NN
Group for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.
The subordinated and the senior notes are issued under the Debt Issuance
Programme of NN Group N.V., for which the Base Prospectus dated 24 March 2016
and Supplements to it, dated 22 June 2016, 7 October 2016 and 5 January 2017 are
available on www.nn-group.com. The Base Prospectus and the Supplements thereto
have been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).
Press enquiries NN Group Investor enquiries NN Group
Leon Willems Investor Relations
+31 (0) 6 27 329 839 +31 (0)20 541 5464
Leon.Willems(at)nn-group.com investor.relations(at)nn-group.com
NN Group profile
NN Group is an international insurance and asset management company, active in
more than 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries
and Japan. With around 11,500 employees the group offers retirement services,
insurance, investments and banking to more than 15 million customers. NN Group
includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN and NN Investment Partners. NN Group is
listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
Important legal information
All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in
the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not
historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of
future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on
management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual
results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such
statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic
conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's core markets, (2)
changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3)
consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro, (4) changes in the
availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as
conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the frequency and severity of
insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality and morbidity levels and
trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8) changes affecting interest
rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (10) changes in
investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11) changes in general
competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations, (13) changes in the
policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14) conclusions with
regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15) changes in ownership
that could affect the future availability to us of net operating loss, net
capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in credit and financial
strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve projected operational
synergies and (18) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Risk
Factors section contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Group.
Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group speak only as of
the date they are made, and, NN Group assumes no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information
or for any other reason.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an
offer to buy, any securities.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NN Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://www.nn-group.com
Date: 01/10/2017 - 19:51
Language: English
News-ID 516826
Character count: 5760
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NN Group NV
Stadt: THE HAGUE
