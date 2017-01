The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest's Kupola Bar and Kupola Lounge Awaits Guests With New Menus and Highlights

(firmenpresse) - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- recently announced that it is introducing two new dining concepts, in Kupola Lounge and Kupola Bar. will continue to be one of the greatest meeting spots during the day, offering special program series, while is now open from 5PM every day and presents one of Budapest's finest selection of local champagne and sparkling wines, for locals and hotel guests alike.

Situated beneath the hotel's iconic stained glass cupula and grand crystal chandelier, Kupola Lounge is an ideal place for afternoon tea and specialty cakes from The Ritz-Carlton's pastry team. The Ritz-Carlton experience will now be enhanced with a special program series, which will allow guests to participate in unique cultural events and to look behind the scenes of how the famous Ritz-Carlton memories are created by the hotel's Ladies and Gentleman.

The event series started on December 16th with a presented by The Ritz-Carlton pastry team, followed by a special on December 27th with the hotel's Sommelier and Pastry Chef, who presented a tasting menu with Tokaji wines and matching cakes. In the final countdown to Christmas, a took place in Kupola Lounge on December 23rd, where guests were invited to be part of The Ritz-Carlton experience and see how the hotel's team prepares their famous macaroons. (Information on future events will be available on 's facebook page.)

Kupola Bar, with its unique metropolitan, sophisticated ambiance, is now open from 5PM every day, and provides a perfect place for spending the evening in style in Budapest's city centre. The bar's newly introduced beverage menu presents the finest local sparkling wines and champagnes in the Hungarian capital with an extensive selection by the glass. The menu rotates weekly with a special Chef's selection of canapé sandwiches, hot dishes, and dessert.

One of the highlights of Kupola Bar is Zsolt Zólyomi's perfume selection created exclusively to the cake selection of the bar, which will pamper the senses of guests in a very unique and memorable way.

From December on, the bar welcomes a special guest as well: Mercedes-Benz moved into Kupola Bar with an AMG GT S car, and as part of the co-operation between The Ritz-Carlton and Mercedes-Benz, guests who show their Mercedes car key at the bar receive 10 percent discount on their bill.

"Kupola Bar and Kupola Lounge are two areas with different atmospheres, but both represent the very best of The Ritz-Carlton experience. With the new concepts and menus we intended to create something special that is unique on the Hungarian market, and we hope our loyal travelers and local guests will come and explore both places for a new, unforgettable The Ritz-Carlton memory," said Nicolas A. Kipper, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Contact:

Alistair Scott

Regional Director, Public Relations





The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

Erzsebet Ter 9-10

Budapest, 1051 Hungary

+3614295500





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097487



PressRelease by

The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 19:08

Language: English

News-ID 516827

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

Stadt: BUDAPEST, HUNGARY





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease