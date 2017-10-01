New "My Gift Giving Journal" By Caroline Root Launches January 2017

(firmenpresse) - Publisher-turned-author Caroline Root is launching her brand new book, My Gift Giving Journal. The book is set to go live January 2017, available www.amazon.com and is expected to become a big hit with fans of the busy family world.



This is the second journal Root has authored. The book was written with the aim in mind to keep track of gifts that have been given. There's also particular excitement about this launch because it's a great tool for grandparents or any busy person who wants to keep a record of the gifts that were given.



My Gift Giving Journal sets its main focus on keeping a record of what gifts were given, to whom, when, and for what occasion. The book's cover art was created by Caroline Root and My Gift Giving Journal is being released by Wild Pete Publishing, Inc..



The author has a background in publishing and advertising. This helped shaped the creation of the book. Plus, being a grandparent of ten grandchildren created a personal need for this type of book.



When asked about why she wrote the book, Root said: Busy people have too much to remember, so having a handy way to keep a record of gifts was important.



Root has hopes that the book will help avoid giving the same gift to the same person twice. This positive outlook from the author is certainly testament to her optimism considering some of the mishaps during its creation. Trying to get through the Christmas holiday and finish this journal at the same time resulted in Christmas cards turning into New Year's cards.



In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking her children, "for giving me the ten little blessings that inspired this journal," for their part in the creation of the book. Also, Special thanks to my husband, Casey, for all his encouragement.





Wild Pete Publishing, Inc.



Wild Pete Publishing, Inc.



+1+15596834030

PO Box 398

Coarsegold

United States

