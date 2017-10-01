       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
GSI Technology Announces Industry's Highest Density RadHard SigmaQuad-II+(TM) SRAM

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT), a provider of high performance semiconductor devices, today announced a services engagement with Silicon Turnkey Solutions (STS), a Micross Company, targeted at aerospace and defense applications. This engagement will leverage the combined strengths and expertise from both companies -- GSI's Silicon IP, SRAM Sales & Marketing and STS's High Reliability Packaging, Assembly, Test and Qualification services -- facilitating product launch of QML radiation-hardened SigmaQuad SRAMs.

The initial device grouping from the SigmaQuad-II+ family will have a density of 288Mb. It will be qualified to QML-Q and QML-V levels to meet the rigorous requirements of aerospace and defense customers.

"We are very excited to introduce our extremely high performance 288Mb SigmaQuad-II+ radiation-hardened SRAM product," said Paul Armijo, Aerospace & Defense Business Director of GSI Technology. "The SigmaQuad SRAM product is expected to serve as a critical element for advanced systems that leverage leading-edge FPGAs, ADCs and DACs; but until now lacked the high density, high performance and power efficiency that our 288Mb memory brings."

"Our satellite and defense customers have been anxiously awaiting an alternative to current RadHard memory solutions," continued Armijo. "The RadHard SigmaQuad SRAM leverages our proven commercial technology and architecture with radiation-hardening, creating an efficient, high performance, leading-edge memory at the 40nm technology node."

"STS's Program Management, Engineering, Test & Qualification expertise in High-Reliability products will materially contribute to the successful launch of this QML SigmaQuad SRAM device grouping," stated Rafi Albarian, Senior Vice President of Strategic Solutions at Micross. "We are pleased that STS has been chosen as GSI's services partner, supporting GSI's participation in this High-Reliability sector."

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

From IC design - > packaging - > product qualification - > testing - > production, STS () is an industry-recognized collaborative partner. For 25 years, STS has provided leading edge technology services that have enabled customers to accelerate product launch cycles, manage costs and address technical challenges across space, defense, commercial and consumer applications. Located in Milpitas, California, STS is a Micross Company ()

GSI Technology, Inc.


Bob Haig
512-346-7180

Hayden IR
David Fore or Brett Maas
206-395-2711

Silicon Turnkey Solutions (STS)
Valerie Thomas
Marketing Manager



Company information / Profile:

Firma: GSI Technology, Inc.
