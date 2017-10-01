BBSI Promotes Heather Gould to Chief Strategy Officer

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has promoted Heather Gould to the newly created position of vice president and chief strategy officer, effective January 6th.

The chief strategy officer's role will be to align BBSI's vision of advocating for the small-and mid-sized business owner with corporate objectives in support of this vision. Specifically, Gould will lead the development of BBSI's strategic initiatives, acting as a conduit between the vision and operations of the company. Areas of focus include culture, research and development, leadership development and succession, communication, structure and business process, and the expansion of external relationships.

At BBSI, Gould has driven a number of corporate-wide change efforts while also directing the message and tone across the organization during a highly dynamic period of growth.

As director of marketing, a role she held for three years, she was instrumental in evolving BBSI's product, approach to the market and value proposition. In her current role as executive director of strategic alignment, she acted as a conduit between the executive team and a steering committee comprised of senior leadership, ultimately formalizing the company's strategic planning process. She has also played a key role in organizational development, mapping future leadership development in support of BBSI's ongoing evolution.

"Over the past five years, Heather has continuously demonstrated the ability to maintain a 360-degree view of the business and to develop and drive critical initiatives," said Michael Elich, president and CEO of BBSI. "Our organization values her leadership, her critical thinking, and her ability to connect our teams around our vision and long-term growth opportunities."

Gould joined BBSI in 2012 after a 17-year career in advertising, brand strategy and marketing with multiple creative agencies, including Deutsch LA, Arnold Worldwide and WireStone, as well as a number of smaller agencies. During this time, she led and collaborated on multiple business-to-business and consumer-facing initiatives for clients such as Apple, Intel, HP, Kaiser Permanente, Mitsubishi Motors, Volkswagen and the National Australia Bank.

Gould commented: "The growth and evolution of BBSI over the past five years has provided me exposure to every element of our business and has given me unique perspective. I look forward to leveraging my experience to guide the organization and our strategic initiatives in support of our long-term vision. There is no team with whom I would rather build our future."

Gould received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, graduating magna cum laude.

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 4,500 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit .

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company's future prospects are described in the company's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Liolios



Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860





More information:

http://www.barrettbusiness.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 21:05

Language: English

News-ID 516837

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, WA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease