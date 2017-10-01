       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Year-End 2016 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX: NG)(NYSE MKT: NG) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results after market close on January 25th, 2017. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on January 26th, 2017 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email .

Contacts:
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Melanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Erin O'Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227



More information:
http://www.novagold.com/



Date: 01/10/2017 - 21:30
