InsideSales.com Adds Three Key Speakers to Accelerate 2017 Event Lineup

(firmenpresse) - SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- , the world's leading cloud-based sales acceleration technology company, today announced the addition of three key speakers to the agenda for InsideSales Accelerate 2017, the premier sales acceleration event for CROs and senior sales executives.

, co-chairman of Stifel Financial Company. Thom's entrepreneurship and leadership in investment banking helped define the landscape of Silicon Valley.

, senior vice president and chief financial officer, markets, sales and shared services at iHeartMedia. Jon has a long history of leadership at cutting-edge media companies.

, sales business development executive, worldwide cybersecurity sales at Cisco Systems, Inc. Mark is an award-winning sales and sales operations leader.

Organized as a TED-talk style event, Accelerate 2017 is scheduled for February 13-16, 2017, at Utah's Snowbird Ski Resort. In addition to invaluable insights, access to Snowbird's world famous spa facilities and unmatched skiing is included in the event.

"I asked Thomas, Jon and Mark to speak at Accelerate 2017 because, honestly, I really want to hear what they have to say," said InsideSales.com CEO Dave Elkington. "These are some of the best minds in business, generally, and in sales leadership, specifically."

Since its inception in 2014, Accelerate has evolved into the sales industry's foremost event for senior sales executives to share best practices on building world-class sales organizations, improving sales effectiveness and operations, and optimizing business outcomes from investments in sales technology. This year, hundreds of executives will join industry thought leaders in sharing proven, replicable practices that have powered the success of their sales organizations.

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

