Kids Have Finally Found Their Best Portable Buddy For Interactive Needs With Chill Headset

Chill Headset is making waves all over as the coolest on-ear kids headphones which assure a volume-limited lightweight, durable and comfortable piece that can provide a magical sound experience at affordable rates

(firmenpresse) - New advanced Chill Headphones are making waves all over as childrens best portable buddy for their interactive needs. Developed by Rokit Boost, the on-ear kids headphones speak of the coolest volume-limited goodie which will sweep the little ones into a magical audio journey in the safest way.



Launched on Amazon, the headphones are for kids aged 4 and above and can also be used by adults.



Finally! Some good headphones and perfect for the kids. These are simply the best. We have tried lots of headphones but nothing could give us the absolute satisfaction. I had almost given up but then I found these! Trust me, I swear, Chill is just terrific, Tiffany is one of the happy mothers who got Chill Headphones for her kids.



They are safe on the ears & great on sound. And, they are stylish too, Jugoslava is another elated customer.



Chill Headphones are volume limited to 85DB to ensure utmost safety for the little ears without any compromise on the audio quality. They are lightweight, extremely comfortable and durable enough to withstand the tests of a super fun & interactive life of a youngster.



Added to ensuring complete safety for the tiny ears, Chill Headphones promise an enriched audio quality that will bring life to videos, games and music in the most magical way for your little one. We have also equipped it in-built volume control and microphone for an easy operation as per specific preferences and easy video chats with their grandparents. Light to wear, they would be very smooth on the ears and your little one would love you even more for it. The nicest bit is that our headphones are conveniently adjustable to fit all kinds of head sizes, including yours. And, yes, you are going to adore its trendy sleek design, smiled a leading spokesperson from Rokit Boost.



Chill Headphones would be a great companion for all those who are needed to bring headphones in schools. They can be easily folded to fit school satchels and can be carried conveniently in any transport, be it cars or planes.





Our Chill headphones would be your childs best travel buddy, filling up his world with lots of fun and great learning experiences. He can carry it along in his next vacation, in his school and cherish an equally amazing experience while at home. Our product is compatible with several audio-related apps. One of the best parts is that such a fabulous goody comes at highly affordable rate.



Speaking further, the spokesperson mentioned about updating Chills plugs to fit devices smoothly with cases on. Rokit Boost has also updated its website with three awesome features. One is ability for customers to check out with their Amazon account from the site while the other two are support for Apple Pay to ensure faster and more secure checkout and finally free shipping off of the website.



Chill Headphones are available with lifetime warranty in 3 cute colors- red, pink & black.



To get Chill Headphones for your little one now, visit www.chillheadphones.com



Contact:

Joe Porcelli

Company name: Rokit Boost

Phone: 855-355-3325

Address: 51 post road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Email: joe(at)rokitboost.com

Website: www.chillheadphones.com





