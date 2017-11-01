Wheat Ridge Full Services Auto Repair Shop Launches Winter Service

Full-service Colorado winter vehicle repair and maintenance shop Motorized Solutions announced the launch of its Winter Service Special. The preventive maintenance package includes a full vehicle inspection and critical winter fixes including tire rotation, a synthetic oil change, and a 2-gallon antifreeze refill.
Falling temperatures and hazardous road conditions in wintertime necessitate a complete check of all vehicle parts. Refills of antifreeze and tire health are the key aspects that require a thorough inspection before driving in inclement weather. The specific checks that are part of the Colorado auto shop Motorized Solutions package are designed to make automobiles ready for operation in winter weather.
Motorized Solutions offers its solutions to a wide area covering Denver, Wheat Ridge, Arvada, Lakewood, and Littleton. The company provides a two-year warranty on labor and all parts supplied through the shop. The company is staffed by an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certified Technician. The company's philosophy relies on the performance of regularly scheduled maintenance in order to prevent permanent damage to the vehicle.
In addition to its winter special, Motorized Solutions offers a complete range of repair and maintenance services covering steering, engine, fluid, drivetrain, fuel systems, and drivability. The company also offers a 10 percent discount to customers who mention the website while making an appointment.
According to a spokesperson for Motorized Solutions, "We believe in caring for your automobile just like it was our own with diligence and attention to detail and superlative customer service. Winter weather can put lives and your car in very real danger and we are committed to ensuring that your vehicle drives optimally in snow and extreme cold. Our Colorado winter vehicle repair and maintenance services are designed to do just that so that you can continue to drive safe."
Headquartered in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Motorized Solutions is a premier automotive repair shop specializing in preventative automotive maintenance.
