Airstream and Tommy Bahama Partnership Coming to Southaven RV Sales

Jeff Turnbow, Chief Marketing Officer at Southaven RV and Marine, announces the Airstream and Tommy Bahama collaboration to sell the Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer and Interstate Touring Coach.

The collaboration infuses two legendary brands freedom, comfort, style, and relaxation. Together, the brands will pay tribute to the great American weekend, quality time spent with family and friends, spirit of adventure and of course, relaxing, a release from the Airstream company stated.



Airstream founder Wally Byam was an innovator and a lover of the outdoors, who believed in an enduring promise of adventure, new experiences and faraway lands, said Airstream CEO Bob Wheeler.



When it comes to relaxed attitudes, youd be hard pressed to find two brands that exemplify those qualities better than Tommy Bahama and Airstream, said Rob Goldberg, executive vice president of marketing for Tommy Bahama.



Each of these special edition Airstream travel trailers and Interstate Coaches includes features such as: Roomy RV living spaces designed with the Tommy Bahama island inspiration and signature Tommy Bahama print designs are used on the separation wall and bathroom walls, custom fabric in the seating area and a built-in bar fitted to hold Tommy Bahama double old-fashioned and stemless wine glasses. The travel trailers rear sport hatch provides expansive panoramic views and trouble-free loading/unloading of oversized equipment such as surfboards or golf clubs, the Airstream release stated.



The 28-foot travel trailer can sleep up to four people, and its queen size bed comes with Tommy Bahama bedding to provide comfort at the end of an adventurous day. The Tommy Bahama Airstream Interstate touring coach offers the Tommy Bahama coastal-inspired lifestyle. The coach is available in two floor plans; the Airstream Lounge EXT with seating for eight or nine people and the Airstream Grand Tour EXT with seating for six or seven people.





The Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer has an manufacturers suggested retail price (MSRP) of $114,600. The Airstream Interstate Tommy Bahama Special Edition Touring Coach will be offered at an MSRP of $165,050. Contact Southaven RV and Marine in Southaven Mississippi for more information from a certified Airstream Consultant.



About Southaven RV & Marine



Southaven RV & Marine is the largest indoor showroom in the country and winner of the 2016 Customer Service Award. "We want to provide each and every one of our customers with that wow factor. Whether it be in offering parts, service or a new RV or boat, we're here to provide an exceptional travel experience!", says CEO, Mark Hixson.



