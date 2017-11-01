Invenios Acquires Varioptic, Previously a Business Unit of Parrot Drone SAS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Innovative Liquid Lens Technology Now Part of the Invenios Family of Companies

Products



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenios LLC, an

advanced technology micro-fabrication foundry specializing in glass structuring,

micro glass packaging and glass bonding and a world leader in providing

consumables and devices for gene sequencing, bio-medical, sensor, electronic and

optical applications announced today that it has successfully completed the

acquisition of Varioptic, previously a Business Unit of Parrot Drones SAS for an

undisclosed amount.



Founded in 2002 in Lyon, France, Varioptic was acquired in May 2011 by Parrot.



Varioptic is the pioneer and a world leader in the liquid lens technology which

enables variable focus, variable tilt, or variable cylindrical lenses with no

moving parts, delivering unlimited number of cycles, unmatched shock and

vibration resistance, low power, in a compact format allowing the use in compact

cameras used in industrial devices. The main markets for the company today are

barcode readers, medical devices, industrial cameras and defense.



Invenios has been working on improving Varioptic's OIS lens (Optical Image

Stabilization), with an enhanced, low cost and scalable design. This acquisition

will streamline liquid lens development efforts, and enable broader market

access with an extended product portfolio.



"We are very happy to have completed the acquisition of Varioptic," says Ray

Karam, President of Invenios LLC. "Combining the expertise of Varioptic and

Invenios will further grow the Liquid Lens business, and permit us to access new

markets; therefore, this acquisition is excellent news for Varioptic, Invenios,

and for our customers."



The acquisition was fully completed on December 29th, 2016. The Varioptic

business, assets and employees, have been transferred to Invenios France SAS, a



fully owned subsidiary of Invenios LLC. The Liquid Lens products will continue

to be promoted under the Varioptic and Optilux brands.



About Invenios

Invenios is a micro-fabrication foundry specializing in the design, development

and manufacturing of glass microfluidics, MEMS, and 3D microstructures to help

both established and emerging companies create new products using high

performance, cost-effective solutions. Unlike traditional microsystems

foundries, Invenios delivers a complete development and production cycle, which

includes design review, custom process development, manufacturing, and testing

within an ISO 9001 environment to support a broad range of micron and sub-micron

level products. For more information, visit: www.invenios.com



Media Contact: Ellen Karam

805.962.3333/ moreinfo(at)invenios.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Invenios via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

Invenios

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 02:01

Language: English

News-ID 516866

Character count: 3422

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Invenios

Stadt: Santa Barbara





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease