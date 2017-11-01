Invenios Acquires Varioptic, Previously a Business Unit of Parrot Drone SAS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Innovative Liquid Lens Technology Now Part of the Invenios Family of Companies
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenios LLC, an
advanced technology micro-fabrication foundry specializing in glass structuring,
micro glass packaging and glass bonding and a world leader in providing
consumables and devices for gene sequencing, bio-medical, sensor, electronic and
optical applications announced today that it has successfully completed the
acquisition of Varioptic, previously a Business Unit of Parrot Drones SAS for an
undisclosed amount.
Founded in 2002 in Lyon, France, Varioptic was acquired in May 2011 by Parrot.
Varioptic is the pioneer and a world leader in the liquid lens technology which
enables variable focus, variable tilt, or variable cylindrical lenses with no
moving parts, delivering unlimited number of cycles, unmatched shock and
vibration resistance, low power, in a compact format allowing the use in compact
cameras used in industrial devices. The main markets for the company today are
barcode readers, medical devices, industrial cameras and defense.
Invenios has been working on improving Varioptic's OIS lens (Optical Image
Stabilization), with an enhanced, low cost and scalable design. This acquisition
will streamline liquid lens development efforts, and enable broader market
access with an extended product portfolio.
"We are very happy to have completed the acquisition of Varioptic," says Ray
Karam, President of Invenios LLC. "Combining the expertise of Varioptic and
Invenios will further grow the Liquid Lens business, and permit us to access new
markets; therefore, this acquisition is excellent news for Varioptic, Invenios,
and for our customers."
The acquisition was fully completed on December 29th, 2016. The Varioptic
business, assets and employees, have been transferred to Invenios France SAS, a
fully owned subsidiary of Invenios LLC. The Liquid Lens products will continue
to be promoted under the Varioptic and Optilux brands.
About Invenios
Invenios is a micro-fabrication foundry specializing in the design, development
and manufacturing of glass microfluidics, MEMS, and 3D microstructures to help
both established and emerging companies create new products using high
performance, cost-effective solutions. Unlike traditional microsystems
foundries, Invenios delivers a complete development and production cycle, which
includes design review, custom process development, manufacturing, and testing
within an ISO 9001 environment to support a broad range of micron and sub-micron
level products. For more information, visit: www.invenios.com
Media Contact: Ellen Karam
805.962.3333/ moreinfo(at)invenios.com
