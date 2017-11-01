SDRL - Changes to the Board of Directors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, January 11, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the
Company") announces today that Michael Grant and David Weinstein have been
appointed as Directors of the Company with effect from January 10, 2017. Mr
Grant and Mr Weinstein each bring additional industry and cross-border
transaction expertise to our Board of Directors.
Mr Grant has held Senior Management positions in a number of private and listed
entities, including Al Jaber Group (UAE), Cable & Wireless (US & UK), Houses of
Parliament (UK) and Eurotunnel Group (UK/France). Mr Grant has a first degree in
Civil Engineering, an MBA in Finance from London Cass Business School and has
completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School. He is a
Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK) and a
Fellow of the UK Association of Corporate Treasurers.
Mr. Weinstein is the Chairman of THE ONEIDA GROUP and Deputy Chairman of TORM
plc. Mr. Weinstein graduated from the Columbia School of Law and Brandeis
University.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.