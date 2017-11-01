Wa!, the multi-service mobile wallet from BNP Paribas, is secured by Gemalto

Amsterdam, Jan. 11, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, is supplying BNP Paribas, a leading European bank, with

Mobile Protector, a highly secure solution to protect Wa!, an innovative multi-

brand, omni-channel mobile wallet that combines payments, shopping coupons and

loyalty programs. Gemalto's Mobile Protector encompasses an SDK (Software

Development Kit), and both a customer enrollment and an authentication server.

The solution delivers comprehensive security for all mobile payments made using

Wa!. The bank is currently piloting Wa! in France with Carrefour, the world's

second biggest retailer with 12,300 stores across 35 countries.



Wa! enables consumers to enjoy the convenience of swift and secure payments

using nothing more than their smartphone. Once the app has been downloaded,

Gemalto's solution facilitates a simple enrollment process that is activated by

a PIN code sent via SMS. Customers validate payments with their PIN code or

their fingerprint. In addition, coupons and loyalty rewards can be claimed and

redeemed using the same wallet, creating a comprehensive shopping experience

that redefines the relationship between retailers and customers.



Gemalto's proven security expertise played a key role in helping BNP Paribas

achieve the first ever approval of a mobile wallet by GIE-Cartes Bancaires,

France's interbank organization. Mobile Protector offers outstanding user

protection, reflected in its recent certification to the industry-recognized

ANSSI CSPN software security standard. Building on the success of the Carrefour

pilot, BNP Paribas expects to deploy Wa! in partnership with many more retailers

looking to enhance their customers' experience.



"Gemalto provided a perfect fit for our mobile security needs, combined with



ease of use," said Jacek Szpakiewicz, CEO of RMW(1). "The strong involvement of

Gemalto teams throughout the project has enabled us to optimize the integration

of the solution and the development of the application."



"Wa! is a multi-brand, multi-bank, omni-channel and fully secure payment

solution that represents the future of the mobile wallet for banks and retailers

alike," said Philippe Cambriel, President for Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at

Gemalto. "BNP Paribas has successfully turned this bold concept into reality,

demonstrating how stringent standards of mobile security can be married to the

smoothest possible customer journey."



(1 )RMW is the company that develops the Wa! mobile wallet



