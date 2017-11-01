SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING AUSTRIAN MANUFACTURER OF WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sika is acquiring Bitbau Dörr, a leading waterproofing system manufacturer,
headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria. The transaction is subject to approval by
the Austrian competition authority. The product portfolio includes complete
waterproofing systems for roofs, buildings and civil engineering applications.
In the past business year, the company with its 85-strong staff recorded sales
of CHF 50 million.
The acquisition of Bitbau Dörr GmbH will enable Sika to expand its product
portfolio. Both companies will benefit from growth opportunities resulting from
expanded distribution channels and a broader customer base. In future, Sika will
be able to offer its customers a wider range of durable, high-grade
waterproofing systems based on polymer-modified bitumen membranes.
Since the family-owned company was founded 150 years ago, Bitbau Dörr has
evolved into a highly respected provider of waterproofing systems. Its quality
products are used on flat and pitched roofs, bridges and parking decks, and in
civil engineering works. The company's headquarters, with central warehouse and
production facilities, is located in Innsbruck. With three further distribution
sites in Vienna, Graz and Linz, Bitbau Dörr ensures nationwide coverage in
Austria and also exports its high-class products to neighboring countries.
Paul Schuler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Thanks to our acquisition of the leading
Austrian manufacturer of bitumen-based construction products and complete
waterproofing solutions, Sika's customers will benefit from a broader choice of
products. On account of its central location, highly skilled research and
development unit, and expandable production capacity, Sika will establish the
new site as its Central European center of excellence for bitumen waterproofing
systems. We would like to welcome all Bitbau Dörr employees to Sika and look
forward to working together in expanding our joint business operations."
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development
and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,
reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika
has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190
factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75
billion in 2016.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.