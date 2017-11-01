SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING AUSTRIAN MANUFACTURER OF WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS

Sika AG /

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING AUSTRIAN MANUFACTURER OF WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sika is acquiring Bitbau Dörr, a leading waterproofing system manufacturer,

headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria. The transaction is subject to approval by

the Austrian competition authority. The product portfolio includes complete

waterproofing systems for roofs, buildings and civil engineering applications.

In the past business year, the company with its 85-strong staff recorded sales

of CHF 50 million.



The acquisition of Bitbau Dörr GmbH will enable Sika to expand its product

portfolio. Both companies will benefit from growth opportunities resulting from

expanded distribution channels and a broader customer base. In future, Sika will

be able to offer its customers a wider range of durable, high-grade

waterproofing systems based on polymer-modified bitumen membranes.



Since the family-owned company was founded 150 years ago, Bitbau Dörr has

evolved into a highly respected provider of waterproofing systems. Its quality

products are used on flat and pitched roofs, bridges and parking decks, and in

civil engineering works. The company's headquarters, with central warehouse and

production facilities, is located in Innsbruck. With three further distribution

sites in Vienna, Graz and Linz, Bitbau Dörr ensures nationwide coverage in

Austria and also exports its high-class products to neighboring countries.



Paul Schuler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Thanks to our acquisition of the leading

Austrian manufacturer of bitumen-based construction products and complete

waterproofing solutions, Sika's customers will benefit from a broader choice of

products. On account of its central location, highly skilled research and

development unit, and expandable production capacity, Sika will establish the



new site as its Central European center of excellence for bitumen waterproofing

systems. We would like to welcome all Bitbau Dörr employees to Sika and look

forward to working together in expanding our joint business operations."



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com





SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development

and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,

reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika

has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190

factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75

billion in 2016.



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



Media Release:

http://hugin.info/100359/R/2070374/777890.pdf







More information:

http://www.sika.com



Sika AG

