Great Opportunities For Boat Owners At Mount Wellington Marine

(firmenpresse) - Boat owners in Auckland are jumping for joy thanks to the launch of a new dry stack storage facility. Enthusiasts can benefit from hassle-free boating at Mount Wellington Marine . All clients experience unlimited launches and retrievals of their boat seven days a week. Thats a vast improvement on most other companies that have tight restrictions when it comes to removing the boats from storage. Best of all? The team works hard to keep prices as low as possible, so they remain competitive. When it comes to finding a suitable location to store, the people of Auckland have never had it better.



Safety is often a top concern for owners when selecting the best facility to store their boats. The people behind Mount Wellington Marine understand those concerns. They put processes in place to ensure all property is kept secure. The ships are held in a monitored site and are lifted down from the racks by a specialist marine forklift driver. That means the likelihood of damage is almost non-existent. However, the company has full insurance cover for any mishaps that might take place.



The length of contracts is also an issue for some boating enthusiasts when storing their vehicles. Again, Mount Wellington offer either six or twelve-month packages to their clients. So, nobody will have to make alternative arrangements without a considerable notice period. Also, the location benefits from a five-metre depth at low tide. So, there are no restrictions relating to when someone can launch their boat.



One of the biggest advantages to using Mount Wellington is that clients can charge their batteries on site. That helps to save both time and effort, and its convenient too. Owners can charge their batteries while the boat is on a work cradle. However, due to safety reasons, the company is unable to allow customers to charge their batteries in the racking system.



Anyone who needs to perform maintenance work on their boat can do so without removing it from the storage yard. All minor works are permitted, and owners just need to follow the same procedure as they would when launching their boat. The only restrictions in place relate to painting, grinding or noxious works.





People who would like to learn more about Mount Wellington Marine should visit their website or get in touch with the team today. The contact detailed required are listed at the bottom of this page. There is always someone on hand to answer questions and offer advice, so dont hesitate.



Contact:

Dan Udy

Mount Wellington Marine

Address: 5 Paisley Place, Mt Wellington, Auckland 1060, New Zealand

Phone: 64 09 534 834

Email: info(at)mwm.co.nz

Website: http://www.mwm.co.nz/





