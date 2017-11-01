Airwheel Magnificent Scooter Helmets on Show in 2017 CES

As the year of 2016 came to an end, Airwheel proudly announced that it successfully pushed out new products of helmets, i.e. motorcycle helmet C6 and racing helmet C8.

(firmenpresse) - These days, 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show is excitingly taking place in UAS. This international show is home to numerous firms from electronics and communications, including Sony and Samsung. This is a golden occasion for any firm to show their new products to the audience and the people across the globe. Airwheel is one of famous scooter-makers, who also attend this session of CES. Since last CES, Airwheel attaches a great importance to CES. For Airwheel, CES is a platform where it attracts more and more customers and co-operative workers. To embrace this session of CES, Airwheel got out of its way to develop new products. For now, these new products such as smart helmets are on display in 2017 CES.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB

amzn.to/2jjjGwH



At the end of the year 2016, a significant idea entered the head of Airwheel to go on with development of another scooter helmet. Early 2016, Airwheel pushed out C5. Yet, Airwheel has been not satisfied with the status. Therefore, it took the time to develop another types of scooter helmet. As the year of 2016 came to an end, Airwheel proudly announced that it successfully pushed out new products of helmets, i.e. motorcycle helmet C6 and racing helmet C8. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818265067670020096



Airwheel C6 and C8 are intended for the motor rider and racing driver respectively. Previous models like C5 are for those who are into the intelligent self-balancing scooters. The advent of C6 and C8 make Airwheel product compatible with more and more users. It means a lot to Airwheel. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818266639644774400



During the first day of 2017 CES, a host of visitors were attracted by the exquisitely designed helmets. They asked about details of the two models and showed a strong interest in them. It is obvious that Airwheel C6 and C8 made a big splash. Another is equally worth mentioning that drone with camera F3, which is perceived as an eye-opener. This is another draw in the company during 2017 CES.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 10:10

Language: English

News-ID 516881

Character count: 2646

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease