New Features And Exhibitors At Singapore Contemporary 2017

(firmenpresse) - KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Collectable artworks from across the world will be on show at the highly anticipated 2nd edition of , which will open to public from January 20 - 22 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Featuring artists from over 25 countries, the show presents a wide-ranging collection of high-quality, collectable artworks in uniquely curated sectors: Photo17 Singapore, Latin American Voices, Artist Dialogues, China Encounters and Gallery Projects. These include investment-grade art with a strong secondary market and auction following, works by career artists, and some of the world's most promising up-and-coming artists.

Singapore Contemporary provides an exceptional art experience with an increased line-up of 88 regional and international exhibitors, an impressive array of 13 experiential art installations, and the opportunity to meet some of the world's most interesting artists. Notable Malaysian exhibitors, including Art Weme Contemporary Gallery, Artcube, Segaris Art Center, Artemis Art, and Richard Koh Fine Art are participating in this world-class art event. Spread over 6,000 square meters, the show invites collectors and art buyers to browse and buy original paintings, limited editions, sculpture and photography, and to participate in an enriching program of complimentary talks, tours and live painting demonstrations.

New to the 2nd edition will be Photo17 Singapore and Latin American Voices, two standout features that tap into the current pulse of the contemporary art market. Photo17 Singapore offers an impressive range of photographic works by renowned photographers such as Daido Moriyama, enabling visitors to learn about steps involved in creating art photography and understand the increasing importance of photography as a collectable medium. Latin American Voices presents a stunning series of artworks from across the Americas, including works that draw from the long-standing artistic traditions of the region by Pablo Atchugarry and Gustavo Vélez who both have had great success at auction at Christie's, Sotheby's and Phillips.

"It's going to be a spectacular show," says Show Director Douwe Cramer, "The range, diversity and quality of exhibitors, artists and artworks will be truly exceptional. We're very excited to present a 'world of art' to Singapore and reflect current movements in the contemporary art market. Our goal is stay relevant and present the best artworks in a wide range of prices that fit into people's budgets."

Cramer continues, "Photography, for example, is becoming popular and sought-after by collectors, with photo-centred art fairs popping up across Asian cities. And Latin American art may be still new to Asia, but in other parts of the world, collectors are snapping up works from the region. Christie's November Latin American Art sale broke seven sales records! Our show will definitely provide collectors new ground for acquisitions, and an exciting art experience for visitors and art enthusiasts alike."

Tickets are now on sale at or . Bring a friend for free with tickets purchased online before the show.

S$25 for 1 Day Pass



S$48 for 3 Day Pass

Please click for the following information:

About Singapore Contemporary and partners

Photo17 and Latin American Voices

List of talks, tours and special events

Exhibitor's list

High-res images

Image Available:

Satya Priya Rakappan





Eileen Bakri





Joel Seetoh





+65 6235 4495





More information:

http://www.singaporecontemporary.com/



PressRelease by

Singapore Contemporary

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 09:31

Language: English

News-ID 516886

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Singapore Contemporary

Stadt: KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease