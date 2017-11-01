       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Label printing in times of Advanced Manufacturing - questions answered by Alexander Bardutzky, cab General Manager

Long before Advanced Manufacturing and the Internet of Things became evident, cab devices did far more than just printing on a label. The products architecture has always been designed according to intuitive operation, integration in automated production lines as well as reliability. cab General Manager Alexander Bardutzky talked to the Marketing Department of cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG about the ever-increasing importance of devices being intelligent.

Alexander Bardutzky is 2nd generation General Manager at cab
(firmenpresse) - What has been the focus of attention in the development of cabs industrial printers?

A. Bardutzky: We manufacture and sell our established A+ printers for more than eight years. The requirements set by the market steadily increase, Advanced Manufacturing resp. the Internet of Things are key topics. The intelligence of the devices is becoming more and more important. With the firmware architecture of the SQUIX printers we already supply future opportunities.

How do SQUIX printers allow for Advanced Manufacturing?

A. Bardutzky: Our understanding of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is that mechanical and electrical engineering interacts with the latest information and communication technologies. To ensure optimum and safe processes, interfaces and protocols compliant to Advanced Manufacturing are needed. Integration can be simplified by making use of currently establishing standards such as OPC UA and MQTT. As for the SQUIX, the Ethernet and WLAN interfaces offer the basis to bi-directionally exchange information with master networks, production planning, PLC and other administration tools, data transfer from external databases and centered monitoring of the data transaction. Via the web interface it is possible to set the printer, read out information and observe the display output.

How do the industrial printers integrate in control processes?

A. Bardutzky: In order to integrate in a higher-level control process the devices provide an I/O interface. So printing can be started or interrupted via a PLC, a sensor or a hand switch. At the same time, status and warning messages are issued to the higher-level control, pointing out for example on the upcoming end of ribbon or interruption of the labeling.

What about operational habits?

A. Bardutzky: Operational habits are highly relevant! SQUIX printers feature a colored 4.3 LCD display with touchscreen function. The user interface is smartphone-like with direct access to individual menu items. Explanatory videos can be played on the display and support the user in handling the device.



http://www.cab.de/en



cab sets technological milestones in the development and manufacturing of devices and systems for product and packaging marking. Customers in industry, services and trading rely on cabs high quality standards. At present more than 350 employees at two locations in Germany and seven foreign subsidiaries and further 820 competent distribution partners in more than 80 countries represent cabs global standing.

Guntram Stadelmann  cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG  Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 14  76131 Karlsruhe/Germany  Phone: +49 721 6626-285  Fax: +49 721 6626-249  Email: g.stadelmann(at)cab.de



