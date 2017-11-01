Airwheel Smart electric folding bike E6 and E3 to create a new way of life

The neat and simple frame scales down a great deal of its body weight, which goes a long way towards speeding up. Airwheel is set to attend forthcoming 2017 CES which is going to take place 5 50 8 Jan. 2017 in USA.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel is trying to keep constant his notion about design. It has been aiming to create a handy and easy-to-steer vehicle for the young and at the same time part of the old. Seen from other previous products by Airwheel, Airwheel products give impression that they are economical and eco-friendly. It does not only offer a handy vehicle but also protect the city environment. The newly developed electric folding bike E6 and E3 express this notion and expectation well.



Airwheel intelligent e-bike E6 and E3 follow the external design of the traditional electricity-assisted scooter, but with an innovative change in the structure. The neat and simple frame scales down a great deal of its body weight, which goes a long way towards speeding up. The external design of E6 and E3 is better to express its fashionable air and presence, which is the main draw to the young, especially those trendy guys.



According to many users of this kind of e-bike, Airwheel E3 and E6 are rather easy to steer. Some of them even think it only takes minutes to get the hang of it. For many who have experience of riding E-bike, Airwheel E3 and E6 are familiar to them, who can steer them at once. The ease to steer expands its customer base and at the same time, save the users much time to learn. In the competitive market, the feature will offer a veritable advantage to Airwheel E3 and E6.



Another news is that Airwheel is set to attend forthcoming 2017 CES which is going to take place 5 50 8 Jan. 2017 in USA. Airwheel will bring its battery operated bicycle E3 and E6 to the international exhibition. It is a golden opportunity for the users in USA to get to know them and have a personal experience. Through the show, it is believed that Airwheel E3 and E6 will gain a widespread currency across the globe.





