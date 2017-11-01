Knorr-Bremse PowerTech highlights smart energy at E-world energy&water

(PresseBox) - Converting energy into efficiency: this is the Knorr-Bremse PowerTech theme at this year?s E-world energy & water (7 to 9 February 2016 in Essen). Innovative and proven converters for efficient energy generation, power supply and grid compensation offer everything for today?s smart energy concepts. Knorr-Bremse PowerTech welcomes customers including energy companies and service providers to their booth in hall 6, stand 6-402.

One of the main topics at the UN Climate Change Conference in Marrakech in November 2016 was renewable energies, which have firmly established themselves in the world?s consciousness. The opportunities created with these energy policy changes are now within reach. Knorr-Bremse PowerTech wants to play an active role in this change with energy supply systems for intelligent energy management and in 2017 will exhibit at the leading trade fairs for the energy and water industries. "Our power converters represent a key con-necting link in the industry?s energy cycle, as they bring together the energy source, electric loads and storage solutions in the spirit of enabling smart energy," explains Jure Mikolcic, Managing Director of Knorr-Bremse PowerTech. "As a leading company for power supply systems for rail transport, we?ve seen consistent development. Especially in the field of re-newables, we?ve established ourselves as an expert partner in the transport industry and beyond. Our customers value both developments relating to various types of energy stor-age and our converters for grid compensation to ensure reliable power supplies."

Proven, affordable, environmentally-friendly power supply

PowerTech converters for energy generation and storage convert energy from a generator, motor or renewable energy source into electric energy to feed into the grid. These convert-ers condition electricity from power generation systems and ensure grid stability for various industrial applications. The products are suitable for energy conversion for wind and water power as well as for industrial storage systems. These include battery solutions, flywheel accumulators, power-to-gas systems and other innovative developments.



Scalable modular design

All Knorr-Bremse converters comply with strict international directives concerning grid sup-plies and grid compatibility (grid codes). Converters of modular design can be modified to meet customer requirements as needed and are thus more future-proof and economical than standardised products. In the area of grid compensation, for example, Knorr-Bremse PowerTech meets power consumers? expectations of high energy quality, lower energy costs and grid stabilisation.

In developing its pioneering products, Knorr-Bremse PowerTech draws on its global experi-ence in a vast range of applications. The company has manufactured electrical systems for railways since 1843. By integrating into the Knorr-Bremse Group, valuable synergy effects can be utilized. This makes the production of small and large batches equally possible ? in a wide variety of application areas and with their own test facilities.

Knorr-Bremse PowerTech is the combination of leading power supply companies under the um-brella of the Knorr-Bremse Group. More than 500 employees at five sites on four continents work together to pioneer solutions for energy conversion. The Knorr-Bremse PowerTech portfolio includes converter products and electronic equipment for a broad spectrum of rail vehicles as well as energy production, storage, industrial applications and high end dynamic test rig applications.



Knorr-Bremse is a leading manufacturer of braking systems and supplier of additional sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with sales totaling almost EUR 6 billion in 2015. In 30 countries, some 25,000 employees develop, manufacture, and service braking, entrance, control, and energy supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems, as well as powertrain and transmission con-trol solutions. As a technology leader, for more than 110 years now, through its products the compa-ny has been making a decisive contribution to greater safety by road and rail. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.





