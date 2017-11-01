       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Various


LeadBuddy Releases iPhone Compatible Premium Lightning Cable On Amazon

WS Ltd has been involved in electronic product marketing since 2005 and is now also selling LeadBuddy cables for both iPhone and Android devices

ID: 516891
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - To address the increasing consumer demand for a better quality [iPhone Lightning Cable](https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4) for the mobile consumer, LeadBuddy has recently released the Lightning Cable to USB for Apple iPhone in three new and exciting models. The premier of these is LeadBuddy DUO, this Lightning Cable provides customers with a dual head charging cable for charging both android and iPhone devices from the one cable .

Sally Ringwald, an Amazon customer had this to say about the product

This has been super handy as I travel a lot but don't want to carry a bunch of chargers with me. It's been on three trips already (and pretty much daily use in between) and it still feels super sturdy. It's especially useful for the extra battery pack for my phone because now I only need one cable to charge the pack and then my phone. I've been looking for a cable like this for a long time. With third party cables, it's always a tossup, but the LeadBuddy is the real deal. The packaging is nice and no hassle to open. The cable has really useful, soft silicone covers at both ends to protect the connections when you have it unplugged, and a silicone cable tie in the middle. Despite being soft, however, the silicone is sturdy and I don't feel worried about accidentally tearing one of the covers or the tie

LeadBuddy is the progressive innovator in the design, development and production of phone and electronic accessories for the world's top-rated gadgets and technology. Including the production of connecting cables, cases and accessories for iPhone, iPad, iPod, tablets and smartphones LeadBuddy is founded upon its capacity to create and deliver high quality cellphone and digital accessories and products that meet customers' needs in terms of functionality and protection .

LeadBuddy representative James Dunne says there are many people considering buying LeadBuddy and a lot of buzz around its benefits in the tech gadgets field. LeadBuddy is available on Amazon for a limited time at $12.97 instead of the normal retail price of $19.99



LeadBuddy Models also include the Pro [iPhone 5 Charger Cable](https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-Charger-Cable-Lightning-Charge/dp/B01CRDTL20) and the [Elite Gold USB to Lightning Charging Cable](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CRMG0AC)

Further information is available on all their products at [ipowerbuddy.com](http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/)



More information:
http://https://www.facebook.com/PortablePhoneCharger



Keywords (optional):

cables, leadbuddy, both, iphone, devices, android, selling, also, electronic, involved,



Company information / Profile:

WS Ltd
https://www.facebook.com/PortablePhoneCharger

PressRelease by

Requests:

WS Ltd
https://www.facebook.com/PortablePhoneCharger
+1-631-351-1548
748 Park Ave
Huntington NY
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/11/2017 - 11:02
Language: English
News-ID 516891
Character count: 2663
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: WS Ltd
Ansprechpartner: James Dunne Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Huntington NY
Telefon: +1-631-351-1548

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 10/01/2017

Number of hits: 30

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Various




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.419
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 44
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 258


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z