New from uberall: Comprehensive performance metrics for Google My Business&Facebook at a glance

Global leader in digital location marketing one of first in the world to announce compatibility with Google My Business API 3.2

(PresseBox) - uberall, a global leader in digital location marketing, announced the expansion of its cloud solution?s capabilities to include aggregated performance data for location listings in Google and Facebook.

The newly-released Google My Business API 3.2 now enables external access to performance insights such as impressions and clicks in Google searches for business profiles. uberall meaningfully advances this function, collecting and combining data for every business location within its cloud. This enables both business clients and resellers of all sizes to pull performance insights directly from Google My Business, which can then be directly compared with insights from Facebook Location Pages.

Companies will benefit by being able to measure the local search impact of their store locations, and resellers will enjoy enhanced client success monitoring abilities. uberall is one of the world?s first companies to implement such compatibility with Google.

Although uberall clients and partners are already provided with a detailed analytics interface, with the release of Google?s new feature, they can enjoy a powerful new addition to the range of analytics within the Location Marketing Cloud.

uberall Co-Founder Florian Hübner says that the cloud?s functionality with the Google My Business API not only offers greater integration with Google Services as a whole, but also a significant refinement in the depth to which businesses can understand how their physical locations are performing online:

?We are proud that our partners and clients are among the first to have access to such a compelling new feature. This is only made possible by the strong relationships our business has been able to develop with industry giants such as Google and Facebook. We always factor in their latest developments in our planning, so they can be easily implemented into the Location Marketing Cloud?.

See here for more information.





uberall powers sales through location data, using the innovative Location Marketing Cloud. We enable companies to manage multi-site information in a centralized tool, enriching and securing data in a global range of directories, maps, social networks and navigation services, providing maximal findability for their stores, and enabling businesses to interact with their customers, wherever it is mentioned online. Our products, Engage, Listings and Locator, empower businesses to transform online interactions into offline sales, all over the world.

uberall was founded in 2012 by David Federhen, Florian Hübner and Josha Benner, in Berlin. It is backed by top investors, including United Internet, FUNKE Digital, and Project A Ventures, and has a second office in San Francisco. Its clients include renowned companies like Vodafone, Holiday Inn, and Yves Rocher. More information can be found at www.uberall.com and (at)getuberall.





Company information / Profile:

uberall powers sales through location data, using the innovative Location Marketing Cloud. We enable companies to manage multi-site information in a centralized tool, enriching and securing data in a global range of directories, maps, social networks and navigation services, providing maximal findability for their stores, and enabling businesses to interact with their customers, wherever it is mentioned online. Our products, Engage, Listings and Locator, empower businesses to transform online interactions into offline sales, all over the world.

uberall was founded in 2012 by David Federhen, Florian Hübner and Josha Benner, in Berlin. It is backed by top investors, including United Internet, FUNKE Digital, and Project A Ventures, and has a second office in San Francisco. Its clients include renowned companies like Vodafone, Holiday Inn, and Yves Rocher. More information can be found at www.uberall.com and (at)getuberall.





PressRelease by

uberall GmbH

Date: 01/11/2017 - 10:14

Language: English

News-ID 516893

Character count: 3268

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: uberall GmbH

Stadt: Berlin





Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease